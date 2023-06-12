Leukapheresis Market is anticipated to grow up to USD 136 million by 2032, GIS Report

The global Leukapheresis Market was valued at USD 62 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 136 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The method of leukapheresis is used to remove white blood cells from a blood sample. It is done to lower the number of elevated white blood cells, to gain cells for different types of research, and to collect autologous blood cells for transplanting back into the patient. Leukapheresis is a form of apheresis that removes a component of blood and then reincorporates the remaining blood into circulation. White blood cells are isolated during chemotherapy in order to protect them from potential harm from the high dosage of chemotherapy medications. They are then returned to the patient’s body.

Market Trends and Drivers

Leukemia incidence has drastically increased across the globe. The American Cancer Society predicts that there will be 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US in 2021. In addition, it is predicted that leukemia would be responsible for 23,660 fatalities in the US in 2021. Between 2008 and 2020, the incidence rate of leukemia in children increased by 1% year. It is logical to assume that the increased prevalence of hyper leukocytic leukemia will increase the need for therapeutic leukapheresis operations in the next years and support the expansion of the leukapheresis market.

Despite its therapeutic benefits, leukapheresis is still not widely used as a treatment, especially for hyper leukocytic leukemia. But industry participants are starting to pay more attention to how therapeutic leukapheresis is used to treat pediatric patients. The risks and side effects of conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy for children, can be primarily blamed for this. Children’s stem cells can be obtained through leukapheresis and utilized to treat or remove extra WBCs in patients with juvenile lymphoma or other cancers. Given that so few hospitals now offer leukapheresis treatment for children in both established and emerging economies, leukapheresis is an area of focus in this market due to the potential and benefits it offers in this application.

Global Leukapheresis Market Segmentation

By Type

Leukapheresis Devices

Apheresis Devices

Leukoreduction Filters

Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators

By Application

Research Applications

Therapeutic Applications

By End Users

Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Transfusion Centers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

The Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Latin America

The Middle East

Africa

Key Players

Fresenius

Asahi Kasei Medical

Haemonetics

STEMCELL Technologies

Terumo BCT

Macopharma

HemaCare

Caltag Medsystem

StemExpress

Key Biologics LLC

ZenBio Inc

Digital Pharmacist Inc

BioIVT, Precision for Medicine Inc

Lmb Technologie GmbH

