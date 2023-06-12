Leukapheresis Market is anticipated to grow up to USD 136 million by 2032, GIS Report
The global Leukapheresis Market was valued at USD 62 million in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow further till USD 136 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The method of leukapheresis is used to remove white blood cells from a blood sample. It is done to lower the number of elevated white blood cells, to gain cells for different types of research, and to collect autologous blood cells for transplanting back into the patient. Leukapheresis is a form of apheresis that removes a component of blood and then reincorporates the remaining blood into circulation. White blood cells are isolated during chemotherapy in order to protect them from potential harm from the high dosage of chemotherapy medications. They are then returned to the patient’s body.
Market Trends and Drivers
Leukemia incidence has drastically increased across the globe. The American Cancer Society predicts that there will be 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US in 2021. In addition, it is predicted that leukemia would be responsible for 23,660 fatalities in the US in 2021. Between 2008 and 2020, the incidence rate of leukemia in children increased by 1% year. It is logical to assume that the increased prevalence of hyper leukocytic leukemia will increase the need for therapeutic leukapheresis operations in the next years and support the expansion of the leukapheresis market.
Despite its therapeutic benefits, leukapheresis is still not widely used as a treatment, especially for hyper leukocytic leukemia. But industry participants are starting to pay more attention to how therapeutic leukapheresis is used to treat pediatric patients. The risks and side effects of conventional treatments, such as chemotherapy for children, can be primarily blamed for this. Children’s stem cells can be obtained through leukapheresis and utilized to treat or remove extra WBCs in patients with juvenile lymphoma or other cancers. Given that so few hospitals now offer leukapheresis treatment for children in both established and emerging economies, leukapheresis is an area of focus in this market due to the potential and benefits it offers in this application.
Global Leukapheresis Market Segmentation
By Type
Leukapheresis Devices
Apheresis Devices
Leukoreduction Filters
Leukapheresis Columns & Cell Separators
By Application
Research Applications
Therapeutic Applications
By End Users
Blood Component Providers & Blood Centers
Academic & Research Institutes
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Hospitals & Transfusion Centers
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
The Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Latin America
The Middle East
Africa
Key Players
Fresenius
Asahi Kasei Medical
Haemonetics
STEMCELL Technologies
Terumo BCT
Macopharma
HemaCare
Caltag Medsystem
StemExpress
Key Biologics LLC
ZenBio Inc
Digital Pharmacist Inc
BioIVT, Precision for Medicine Inc
Lmb Technologie GmbH
