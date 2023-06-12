Increasing use of continuous glucose monitors is driving the Glucose Biosensors Market | Ascenia Diabetes Care, Nova Diabetes Care, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

New York, Global Glucose Biosensors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Glucose Biosensors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Request a PDF sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24304/

A glucose biosensor is a device that uses an enzyme to catalyze the oxidation of glucose to generate a current, which is proportional to the concentration of glucose in the sample. The enzyme used in most glucose biosensors is glucose oxidase (GOx), which oxidizes glucose to gluconic acid and hydrogen peroxide. The hydrogen peroxide is then reduced to water by a catalyst, usually platinum, and the current generated is proportional to the concentration of glucose.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Glucose Biosensors technology. First, the technology is becoming more sensitive and accurate. Second, the technology is becoming more affordable. Third, the technology is becoming more available to a wider range of people.

The technology is becoming more sensitive and accurate due to advances in nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is allowing for the development of more sensitive and accurate sensors. This is important because it means that the sensors can more accurately measure blood sugar levels.

The technology is becoming more affordable due to advances in manufacturing. The sensors are now being mass produced, which has driven down the cost. This is important because it means that the technology is now more affordable for a wider range of people.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the glucose biosensors market. Firstly, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key driver of demand for glucose biosensors. According to the World Health Organization, the number of people with diabetes is expected to rise from 415 million in 2015 to 642 million in 2040. This represents a significant opportunity for manufacturers of glucose biosensors.

Secondly, the development of new and improved glucose biosensors is a key driver of market growth. Newer generation glucose biosensors are more accurate and easier to use than older models, making them more attractive to consumers.

Thirdly, the increasing use of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) is also driving market growth. CGMs are used to continuously monitor glucose levels in real-time, providing patients with valuable information to help them manage their diabetes.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24304/

Market Segments

The Glucose Biosensors Market is segmented by type, end-use, and region. By type, the market is divided into electrochemical biosensor, optical biosensor, and others. Based on end-use, it is bifurcated into hospitals, homecare, diagnostic centers, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Glucose Biosensors Market includes players such as Abbott Laboratories, Dexcom, Ascenia Diabetes Care, Nova Diabetes Care, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi, GlySens Incorporated, Trividia Health, Bayer, and Lifescan.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24304/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

