Connected Construction Site Market Growth Rate, Business overview, And Application Forecast To 2028

Key factors driving market revenue growth are penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and adoption of cloud-based services in the construction industry

Connected construction is an environment of connected worksites, machines, & workers that improves operational effectiveness and safety in addition to creating smart, connected worksites of the future” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected construction sites market exhibited significant strength in 2020 and is projected to experience a steady growth rate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is primarily fueled by two key factors: the increasing prevalence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the adoption of cloud-based services within the construction industry. The process of digitalization enables the delivery of precise information to clients, as well as design and construction teams, facilitating better and quicker decision-making. This aspect serves as a crucial driver for the demand for connected construction sites, consequently supporting the growth of market revenue.



Connected construction refers to an environment where worksites, machinery, and workers are interconnected, enhancing operational efficiency and safety while establishing intelligent and interconnected construction sites of the future. Technology plays a pivotal role in improving communication and transparency throughout the design and construction processes within such a connected construction environment. Through the utilization of sensors and tags, job sites, machinery, and employees are connected, enabling managers to have real-time visibility and access to analytical capabilities.



Connected Construction Site Market Segments:

In our report, the global connected construction site market is segmented based on deployment, end-use, and region.

In terms of deployment, the market is categorized into on-premise and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). On-premise deployment refers to the installation and management of the connected construction site solutions within the company's own infrastructure. SaaS deployment, on the other hand, involves accessing the connected construction site software through the internet on a subscription basis. The revenue generated from each deployment model is provided in USD billion for the years 2018 to 2028.

The market is further segmented based on end-use into small and medium construction companies and large construction companies. Small and medium construction companies refer to enterprises with relatively smaller-scale construction projects, while large construction companies encompass larger-scale projects and established industry players. The revenue figures for each end-use segment are presented in USD billion for the years 2018 to 2028.

Geographically, the market is divided into several regions. In North America, the countries covered are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), and the rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region encompasses China, India, Japan, South Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. Latin America is represented by Brazil and the rest of Latin America. The Middle East & Africa segment includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, South Africa, and the rest of the Middle East & Africa. The revenue generated in each region is presented in USD billion for the years 2018 to 2028.

By providing this detailed segmentation, our report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global connected construction site market, enabling a deeper understanding of its dynamics and opportunities within specific deployment models, end-use sectors, and geographical regions.

Connected Construction Site Market Strategic Developments:

In December 2021, Termotex, a Panamanian construction company, increased its revenue by 2,000% after investing in connected construction technology. A fully connected site can give construction companies a complete picture of a project from start to finish so that site managers, office workers, and operators can use real-time data to stay on top of design changes, project progress, and completion deadlines.

In October 2021, Trimble and Microsoft established a strategic alliance to increase technology adoption and speed up the construction industry's digital transition. The companies will create, build, and deliver connective industry cloud platforms and solutions using the Microsoft cloud. They'll start by focusing on the Trimble Construction Cloud, which will be powered by Microsoft Azure.

In February 2020, Kiwi construction company NZ Strong established a connected construction site employing Microsoft, AsBUILT, and Spark technology. On the Microsoft Azure-based AsBUILT Vault, a digital twin of the Wynyard 100 site employs internet of things (IoT) sensors, 3D camera images, and geolocation to cut costs, improve worker safety, and connect all partners to supervise project management.

Connected Construction Site Market Competitive landscape:

The connected construction site market is comprised of several major companies that play a significant role in driving its growth and innovation. Some of the key companies profiled in the market report include HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Microsoft, The B1M, Deloitte, Termotex, Megan Installations, Brown & Read Engineering, FalconViz, and SmartBarrel.

HPE, a renowned technology company, brings its expertise in providing advanced solutions and services to the connected construction site market. With their innovative technologies and infrastructure solutions, HPE contributes to the digital transformation and connectivity of construction sites.

Microsoft, a global leader in software and technology, plays a crucial role in shaping the connected construction site market. Their cloud-based services and software solutions enable efficient collaboration, data management, and analytics for construction teams, driving productivity and decision-making processes.

The B1M, a prominent digital construction platform, specializes in creating educational content and insights related to the construction industry. Their contribution to the connected construction site market lies in providing valuable information, thought leadership, and promoting the adoption of digital tools and technologies within the industry.

Deloitte, a leading professional services firm, offers a range of consulting services that support the digital transformation and connectivity of construction sites. Their expertise in technology integration, data analytics, and strategy consulting helps construction companies leverage connected technologies for enhanced performance and operational efficiency.

Termotex, Megan Installations, Brown & Read Engineering, FalconViz, and SmartBarrel are companies that bring specialized products and solutions to the connected construction site market. Termotex offers innovative thermal insulation solutions, while Megan Installations specializes in electrical installations. Brown & Read Engineering provides expertise in engineering and construction services. FalconViz offers cutting-edge visualization and virtual reality solutions, and SmartBarrel contributes to the market with their smart and connected barrel solutions for construction sites.

These companies, with their diverse capabilities and offerings, collectively contribute to the growth and development of the connected construction site market, driving digitalization, connectivity, and operational efficiency within the construction industry.

