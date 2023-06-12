Lithium Americas Announces First Lithium as Part of Commissioning at Caucharí-Olaroz

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX: LAC) (NYSE: LAC) (“Lithium Americas” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the Caucharí-Olaroz project (“Caucharí-Olaroz” or the “Project”) in Jujuy, Argentina has produced its first lower than battery-quality lithium carbonate as part of commissioning. Additional purification processing equipment necessary to achieve battery-quality lithium carbonate is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023, as planned.



“The initial production achieved as part of commissioning is an exciting step as Caucharí-Olaroz continues to advance toward first production of battery-quality lithium carbonate,” said Jonathan Evans, Lithium Americas’ President and CEO. “Our dedicated and skilled teams continue to work diligently to progress this transformative project.”

More information on anticipated production will be provided later this quarter. During the ramp-up stage to production capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum, the Company expects Caucharí-Olaroz to operate substantially below designed capacity and to produce lithium carbonate below battery-quality specifications.

ABOUT LITHIUM AMERICAS

Lithium Americas is focused on advancing lithium projects in Argentina and the United States to production. In Argentina, Caucharí-Olaroz is advancing toward full production capacity, and the Pastos Grandes basin represents an additional regional growth opportunity. In the United States, Thacker Pass has received its Record of Decision and has commenced construction. The Company continues to advance a reorganization that will result in the separation of its U.S. and Argentine business units into two independent public companies. The Company trades on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol “LAC.”

For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Telephone: +1-778-656-5820

Email: ir@lithiumamericas.com

Website: www.lithiumamericas.com

