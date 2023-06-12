MariMed Announces Thrive Wellness Dispensary Opening Tiffin, Ohio

/EIN News/ -- NORWOOD, Mass., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced it opened a Thrive Wellness Dispensary medical dispensary in Tiffin, Ohio, marking the Company’s first operational dispensary in the state and the 11th that MariMed owns or manages across five states. The dispensary, the first in Seneca County, a western Ohio county with 54,000 residents, is located at 318 W. Market Street.



The opening of the Thrive Wellness Dispensary in Ohio is part of the Company’s strategic plan to expand its existing footprint into new states MariMed has identified as providing high-growth opportunities. The Company was awarded a provisional dispensary license in 2022 and intends to explore additional opportunities to grow its operations in Ohio to the maximum allowable by state regulations.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company’s technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature’s Heritage, InHouse, Bubby’s Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Steve West

Vice President, Investor Relations

Email: ir@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Media Contacts:

Howard Schacter

Chief Communications Officer

Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com

Phone: (781) 277-0007

Grasslands

Email: marimed@mygrasslands.com



