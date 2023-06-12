Theratechnologies June 13 Oncology Investigator Call to Update Investors & Analysts on Phase 1 Sudocetaxel Zendusortide Trial

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (“Theratechnologies” or the “Company”) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, will hold a video conference call on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, to update investors and analysts on the Phase 1 trial of its lead peptide-drug conjugate (PDC) candidate, sudocetaxel zendusortide (formerly TH1902), for the treatment of solid tumors.



During the call, Theratechnologies will provide insights on preliminary Phase 1 safety and efficacy data that were presented at the 2023 annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), as well as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent agreement to the Company’s amended Phase 1 trial protocol. Both events are significant milestones in the development of sudocetaxel zendusortide, a PDC that targets the sortilin (SORT1) receptor, and a product of Theratechnologies’ SORT1+ Technology™ platform.

Paul Lévesque, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theratechnologies, will host the call, which will feature presentations from the Company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Christian Marsolais, Ph.D., as well as from investigators from the Phase 1 trial. Presenters will be available to answer questions following prepared remarks.

Registration information:

Title: Oncology Investigator Call for Investors & Analysts: Phase 1 Trial Update Date: June 13, 2023 Time: 10:00 AM EDT Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u5gusxvs Dial in: 1-888-317-6003 (toll free) or 1-412-317-6061 (International)

(Participant entry #: 2792560)

An archived webcast will also be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website under ‘Past Events’.

About SORT1+ Technology™ and Sudocetaxel Zendusortide (TH1902)

Theratechnologies has established its SORT1+ Technology™ platform as an engine for the development of proprietary peptide-drug conjugates (PDCs) that target the sortilin (SORT1) receptor, which is expressed in multiple tumor types. SORT1 is a “scavenger” receptor that plays a significant role in protein internalization, sorting, and trafficking. Expression of SORT1 is associated with aggressive disease, poor prognosis, and decreased survival. It is estimated that SORT1 is expressed in 40% to 90% of endometrial, ovarian, colorectal, triple-negative breast (TNBC), and pancreatic cancers, making this receptor an attractive target for anticancer drug development.

Sudocetaxel zendusortide is a first-of-its-kind SORT1-targeting PDC, and the first compound to emerge from the SORT1+ Technology™ platform. A new chemical entity, sudocetaxel zendusortide employs a cleavable linker to conjugate (attach) a proprietary peptide to docetaxel, a well-established cytotoxic chemotherapeutic agent used to treat many cancers. The FDA granted Fast Track designation to sudocetaxel zendusortide as a single agent for the treatment of all sortilin-positive recurrent advanced solid tumors that are refractory to standard therapy. Sudocetaxel zendusortide is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com , on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Contacts:

Investor inquiries:

Philippe Dubuc

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

ir@theratech.com

1-438-315-6608

Media inquiries:

Julie Schneiderman

Senior Director, Communications & Corporate Affairs

communications@theratech.com

1-514-336-7800