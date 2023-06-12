offsite construction Market Key Business Opportunities, Impressive Growth Rate and Analysis to 2028

Reports And Data

Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing construction activities, rapid urbanization and industrialization,

The global offsite construction market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. ” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global offsite construction market exhibited considerable strength in 2020 and is projected to maintain a stable growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Key drivers for the market's revenue growth include the rise in construction activities, rapid urbanization and industrialization, government initiatives to promote sustainable construction globally, and the growing demand for prefabricated products in commercial building projects.

Offsite construction entails a systematic approach that encompasses planning, design, fabrication, and transportation of premanufactured building components with high precision and efficiency. It utilizes various scales, materials, and systems, along with innovative manufacturing and fabrication techniques, digital software, and modern assembly methods.

Significant Factors Boosting the Growth of the Global Offsite Construction Market: The revenue growth of the global offsite construction market is primarily propelled by increasing environmental concerns associated with traditional on-site construction practices. By employing airtight prefabricated materials, modular or offsite construction processes contribute to energy-efficient buildings, especially in the commercial sector. Compared to traditional construction methods, offsite construction can reduce waste generation by up to 90%.

Offsite Construction Market Segments:

Based on the provided data, the segmentation of the global offsite construction market can be described as follows:

Methods Outlook: The market is segmented based on different construction methods employed:

Volumetric Construction

Hybrid Construction

Panelized Construction

Sub-Assemblies and Accessories Systems

Material Outlook: The market is segmented based on the materials used in offsite construction:

Concrete

Steel

Wood

Others

Construction Outlook: The market is segmented based on the type of construction:

Fixed

Movable

Application Outlook: The market is segmented based on different applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region Outlook: The market is segmented based on different geographical regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

This segmentation allows for a comprehensive analysis of the global offsite construction market, considering various methods, materials, construction types, applications, and geographic regions.

Offsite Construction Market Strategic Developments:

In December 2021, Offsite Alliance and Building People formed a partnership to increase diversity in the construction industry, particularly in offsite construction. This partnership aims to create different working practices and enable employers to engage with a more diverse talent pool.

Offsite Construction Market Competitive landscape:

The offsite construction report profiles several major companies that are prominent in the industry. These companies have demonstrated their expertise and innovation in offsite construction methods.

One of the companies featured in the report is ATCO. With a strong presence in the offsite construction sector, ATCO has established itself as a leading provider of modular solutions. Their advanced technologies and extensive experience allow them to deliver high-quality buildings efficiently and effectively.

Another notable company highlighted in the report is Anderco Pte. Ltd. Anderco specializes in offsite construction and prefabricated solutions. They have gained recognition for their ability to design and manufacture customized structures, catering to diverse client requirements.

Honomobo Corporation is also mentioned in the report as a key player in the offsite construction industry. Known for their modern and sustainable modular homes, Honomobo has captured attention with their innovative designs and commitment to environmental stewardship.

Giant Containers Inc. is another major company featured in the report. They specialize in repurposing shipping containers for various construction applications. Their creative approach to offsite construction has garnered praise for its versatility and cost-effectiveness.

SG Blocks Inc. is recognized for its expertise in converting shipping containers into modular structures. They have developed a proprietary method that enables them to rapidly construct buildings while maintaining a high level of quality and durability.

Skanska AB, a well-established construction company, is also included in the report. Skanska has embraced offsite construction as a means to improve efficiency and reduce project timelines. Their integration of advanced technologies and sustainable practices sets them apart in the industry.

Lendlease Corporation is known for its comprehensive offsite construction capabilities. They provide end-to-end solutions, ranging from design and manufacturing to onsite assembly. Lendlease's commitment to innovation and collaboration has made them a trusted partner for offsite construction projects.

Speed House Group of Companies is featured in the report for their specialization in modular construction. They have successfully executed numerous offsite projects across various sectors, emphasizing speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness.

These companies represent a diverse range of expertise and capabilities within the offsite construction industry. By leveraging advanced technologies, sustainable practices, and innovative design approaches, they continue to shape the future of construction with efficient and high-quality solutions.

