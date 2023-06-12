STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE PASSING OF FORMER SEN. RODOLFO BIAZON

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of our former colleague, Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon.

I had the privilege of working alongside Sen. Pong Biazon during the 13th and 14th Congress while my mother, former First Lady and Sen. Luisa "Loi" Ejercito Estrada were his contemporary in the 12th and 13th Congress.

We witnessed firsthand his unparalleled passion for public service and unwavering advocacy for low-cost housing and increased benefits for our soldiers. His wisdom, experience, and exemplary work ethic were always evident, making him an invaluable asset to our institution and a true inspiration to us all.

Sen. Biazon's legacy will forever be remembered, and his contributions to our nation will continue to shape our future for generations to come. As we mourn the loss of a great leader and statesman, let us also celebrate his remarkable life and the countless lives he touched.