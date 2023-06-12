PM pays visit to thermal power plants in Quảng Ninh

VIETNAM, June 12 -

HÀ NỘI — PM Phạm Minh Chính has visited two thermal power plants in Quảng Ninh Province to review the progress of electricity generation.

The two facilities playing host to the top brass on June 11 were Mông Dương and Quảng Ninh Thermal Power Plants, the backbone of the province's power infrastructure.

At Mông Dương Plant, PM Chính gave gifts to workers in appreciation for the hard work they had done to keep the power supply stable. He also underlined the role of power consumption forecasting in production planning and resource management.

He called on the facility to stay on top of the latest technologies to improve its efficiency and keep up with international standards. It is worth noting that Mông Dương is the first power plant of EVN to employ Circulating Fluidised Boilers, a state-of-the-art technology in emission control.

At Quảng Ninh Plant, PM praised workers for their efforts in electricity generation during peak power demand. He called for frequent inspection and maintenance of machinery to prevent any engine failure that could result in a power outage.

The head of the Government also visited a coal mine under the management of Hà Tu Coal JSC on the same day.

The PM urged the company to embrace the circular economy model to reduce the impact of coal mining on the environment. For instance, he suggested that waste rock from the process could be reused to backfill roads and highways.

In his meeting with state-owned corporations in the evening, the PM requested Vietnam Electricity spare no effort in keeping power shortages at bay. He also urged Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industries Group to take measures to feed sufficient coal to thermal power plants.

He also asked the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises to take an active role in removing obstacles in the way of the electricity generators amid the prolonged heat waves.

Quảng Ninh is Việt Nam's powerhouse in terms of power and coal production. The province has seven thermal power plants with a total capacity of 5.6 MW. In the first five months of 2023, the province produced 16.7 billion KWh of electricity, accounting for 15 per cent of the country's output.

As the province is home to over 100,000 workers in the power and coal industries, PM pressed for more social housing to accommodate the workers. He said the province should set aside land and tap into the credit package of VNĐ120 trillion (US$5.1 billion) to get the job done. — VNS