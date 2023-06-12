Vietnamese community a bridge connecting Việt Nam, Slovakia: Ambassador

VIETNAM, June 12 -

PRAGUE — The Slovak Government’s recognition of the Vietnamese community as the 14th ethnic minority group is of great significance, helping them have more power and act well as a bridge connecting the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Slovakia Nguyễn Tuấn.

Tuấn said that this is a result of continuous advocacy by the embassy and the Executive Board of the Vietnamese Association in Slovakia with the host country’s National Council, Government and relevant ministries and sectors.

According to the diplomat, the Vietnamese community in Slovakia was formed more than 50 years ago when students, trainees and apprentices went to Czechoslovakia under the agreement between the two countries.

When Czechoslovakia was split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1992, the Vietnamese community maintained their contributions to Slovakia’s development.

In the future, the embassy will roll out plans to support the organisation of many activities such as the Việt Nam Day, the ethnic minority group’s traditional festival, and festivals with other ethnic minority groups, stated Tuấn.

It will coordinate with the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe in holding activities to unite the two Vietnamese communities in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic has also been recognised as an ethnic minority group by the host country. — VNS