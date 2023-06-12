Construction Robotics Market Growth Prospects, Competitive Analysis, Upcoming Trend and Forecast 2028

Reports And Data

Key factors driving market revenue growth are growing urbanization, penetration of automation, and increased construction & demolition operations

increasing government investments in infrastructure development projects, such as roads, bridge-building, are other key factors drive demand for construction robotics market revenue growth.” — Reports and Data.

NEW YORK CITY, U.S., UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction robotics market is experienced strong growth in 2020 and is projected to maintain a steady revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period. Key drivers of revenue growth in this market include the increasing urbanization, the adoption of automation, and the rise in construction and demolition activities. Furthermore, the surge in government investments in infrastructure development projects, including roads, highways, and bridges, is expected to fuel the demand for construction robotics and contribute to market revenue growth.

Construction robots are a specific type of industrial robots utilized on construction sites to carry out building and infrastructure tasks. These robots are designed to navigate and attach themselves to the work area, handle construction materials, and interact with humans and other machines. They are capable of performing various tasks such as exterior finishing, steel placement, masonry wall construction, reinforced concrete work, and more. Construction robots are particularly useful in scenarios where repetitive work processes are involved. They are employed to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and shorten construction timelines. Additionally, construction robotics improve worker safety and security, especially in hazardous working conditions. By mitigating errors caused by human factors such as negligence, fatigue, or lack of attention, construction robots contribute to error prevention.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @

https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/4884

Construction Robotics Market Segments:

The global construction robotics market can be segmented based on product type, function, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the market includes on-site production robots, pre-fab construction robots, autonomous vehicles, inspection robots in construction, and exoskeletons. Each of these product types contributes to the overall market revenue.

When considering the function of construction robotics, various categories are identified, such as bricklaying, 3D printing & contour crafting, demolition, inspection and surveillance, welding, roadwork, and others. These functions highlight the diverse capabilities of construction robots in performing specific tasks within the construction industry.

Furthermore, the application segment categorizes the usage of construction robotics into commercial & industrial infrastructure, residential buildings, nuclear dismantling and demolition, and others. These applications showcase the broad range of sectors that benefit from the implementation of construction robotics.

Geographically, the market is divided into several regions, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). These regional segments provide insights into the market dynamics and opportunities present in different parts of the world.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/4884

Construction Robotics Market Strategic Developments:

In December 2021, ABB formed a strategic partnership with Sevensense, a Swiss start-up founded in 2018 as a spin-off from ETH Zurich, to add Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 3D vision mapping technology to its new autonomous mobile robotics (AMR) offering. The mobile robots will be able to operate autonomously in complicated, dynamic indoor and outdoor areas.

In December 2021, Komatsu announced that its smart construction drones would be integrated into its suite of worksite technologies to assist contractors with data collection and analysis throughout the project lifecycle. The drones are part of Komatsu's Smart Construction solutions, which are a series of apps meant to enable contractors to oversee projects remotely and in near real time.

In October 2021, Boston Dynamics, a maker of canine and humanoid robots, and Zepth, a construction industry solution supplier, agreed to a new relationship. The project management platform of Zepth now has seamless connectivity with Boston Dynamics' mobile robot Spot as part of an early adopter program, allowing project teams to automate regular inspection jobs and record data safely with improved precision.

Construction Robotics Market Competitive landscape:

The construction robotics report profiles several major companies operating in the industry. These companies include:

ABB Robotics: ABB Robotics is a leading provider of robotics and automation solutions for various industries, including construction. They offer a range of robotic systems designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in construction processes.

Advanced Construction Robotics: Advanced Construction Robotics specializes in developing innovative robotic systems specifically tailored for the construction sector. Their solutions focus on automating tasks such as bricklaying, masonry, and concrete work to improve construction speed and accuracy.

Giant Hydraulic Tech: Giant Hydraulic Tech is a prominent player in the construction robotics market, specializing in the development and manufacturing of hydraulic-powered construction robots. Their robots are designed to perform heavy-duty tasks, such as demolition and excavation, with precision and efficiency.

TopTec Spezialmaschinen: TopTec Spezialmaschinen is a renowned provider of specialized machinery and robotics for the construction industry. They offer a diverse range of construction robots and equipment that cater to various construction needs, including material handling, welding, and assembly.

Cyberdyne Inc.: Cyberdyne Inc. is a pioneering company in the field of robotic exoskeletons. While not solely focused on the construction sector, their exoskeleton technology has the potential to enhance worker safety and productivity in construction by reducing physical strain and fatigue.

Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology: Beijing Borui Intelligent Control Technology is an emerging player in the construction robotics market. They develop and provide intelligent control systems and automation solutions for construction machinery and equipment, enabling improved efficiency and performance.

Boston Dynamics: Boston Dynamics is a renowned robotics company known for its advanced and dynamic robots. Although their robots have broader applications beyond construction, they have been utilized in construction settings for tasks such as inspection, surveying, and automation.

These companies play a crucial role in driving innovation and advancing the adoption of construction robotics, contributing to the overall growth and development of the industry

Browse More Reports:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hydrocarbon-resins-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/fire-retardant-fabric-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/sharps-containers-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/real-estate-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cooling-fabrics-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/heat-seal-film-market

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/geotextile-tubes-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.