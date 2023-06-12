Eyeliner Market Will Estimates to Boost USD 5.45 Billion at a CAGR of 5.1% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Growing entertainment, media industry, social media culture of posting photos, beauty content on social media platforms are driving market revenue growth.

Social media culture is one of the significant factors which is encouraging growth in the beauty industry and is expected to drive eyeliner market revenue growth. ” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global eyeliner market size is expected to reach USD 5.45 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Social media influencers are influencing consumers for maintaining a standard lifestyle that includes application of different makeup products including eyeliner which is expected to drive the market revenue growth.

Growing cosmetics industry, promotion of beauty bloggers, increasing penetration, and cosmetic professionals are expected to drive revenue growth of the market. The demand for makeup products like eyeliner in the market is rising owing to social media influencers and beauty bloggers on social platforms such as YouTube and Instagram. On 5 May 2022, M.A.C. announced the launch of the Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner collection that features different high-impact hues including greens, pinks, neon blues, teals, and bright whites, along with swoon-worthy shades which are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Major Companies:

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Amway Corp., AVEDA CORP., ARBONNE INTERNATIONAL LLC, Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA, KORRES, Clarins, Kao Corporation, and REVLON.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

• On 7 July 2022, Ariana Grande, brand owner of R.E.M. Beauty announced the launch of the signature eye set of the company containing three best-selling products of the company. It includes Borderline Eyeliner Marker which is easy to apply and makes the eye look intense.

• The liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This form of eyeliner is used to provide a bold, dramatic, and sensational eye look. Also, this type of eyeliner is frequently utilized by consumers for creating different eye looks, such as winged eyeliner, cat eyes, Egyptian eyes, and graphic eyes which can be created effortlessly using a liquid form. It dries more quickly than other types of eyeliner and the affordable price range of this form is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

• Professional segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Eyeliner is used in combination with other beauty products to enhance the appearance of eyes that are accentuated. Grand gatherings and festivities frequently involve heavy eye makeup that uses a lot of eyeliner. Use of it by professionals and anyone interested in the beauty sector is expected to drive revenue growth of the segment.

• Online retail segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period. Key industry players in the cosmetics sector are launching digital channels for attracting and converting existing consumers. Millennials are motivating customers to buy cosmetics like eyeliner, and other makeup products from online shopping platforms owing to their growing online engagement and spending, increasing number of working women, busy lifestyle, rising disposable income, accelerated urbanization, and growing concern for adopting sustainable practices among young generations which are expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Liquid

• Pen

• Powder

• Wax

• Kohl

• Gel

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Personal application

• Professional application

• Entertainment industry

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019 – 2030)

• Online

• Offline

