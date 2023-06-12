Submit Release
RSIPF Officers assist with POM training in Australia and across the Pacific

Officers conduct Public Order Management training exercises as part of the Level Two POM course in Canberra

Officers conduct POM training exercises in the Majura training village

Two Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) officers have travelled to Canberra, Australia to participate in the Australian Federal Police’s (AFP) Public Order Management (POM) Foundation Training Program.

The POM training held at the AFP’s Majura Police Complex in Canberra over three days, RSIPF Inspector David Quiro and Sergeant Johnny Niabo were invited by the AFP to attend the course as visiting fellows.

Prior to the training, two RSIPF officers also joined members of the AFP to deliver POM training for the Vanuatu Police Force (VPF) in Port Vila, Vanuatu. This opportunity, and the recent invitation for RSIPF members to assist with the AFP training in Canberra, is recognition of their skills, knowledge and experience in this area, which they are now using to support their partners right across the Pacific.

The RSIPF and AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) continues to build a strong policing and training partnership, enabling our two countries to support each other to accomplish training and operational outcomes.

RSIPF Commissioner, Mostyn Mangau, highlighted the significance of the strong bond between the AFP and the RSIPF.

Commissioner Mangau says, “The AFP has developed the RSIPF to a stage that the RSIPF are now at a level in POM skills and qualifications that they now have the confidence and capability to go offshore and assist with training AFP members.”

“The bond between our two sister agencies has grown to a point that the training is now able to go both ways, where we are able to support and assist each other and also the other Pacific Island countries,” Mangau said.

The RSIPF officers are due to return to Honiara this week, ready to use their experiences to continue to lead the RSIPF into greater training and operational success in the future.

-RSIPF Press

