Lynx Air’s inaugural Fredericton flight takes off

Lynx is celebrating the launch with a seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off

/EIN News/ -- FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air (Lynx) is launching its inaugural flights from Fredericton International airport (YFC) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) today.



Canada’s leading ultra-affordable airline will operate three services a week from Fredericton to Toronto and Calgary. The Fredericton - Calgary flights will operate as “through flights” with a short stop in Toronto, offering a seamless journey, with a single boarding pass, bags checked through to the final destination, and no need to deplane in Toronto.

Today’s Fredericton inaugural comes just one week after Lynx’s inaugural Montreal flights to St. John’s and Calgary, representing a continued expansion of the airline’s footprint throughout Eastern Canada. Lynx launched its first flight just over a year ago and now serves 16 destinations across North America with seven brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline plans to grow its fleet to 10 aircraft by the end of 2023 and has firm orders in place for an additional 36 aircraft.

Lynx’s fares are truly ultra-affordable, starting from $79* one way between Fredericton and Toronto and $199* one way between Fredericton and Calgary, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off all Fredericton fares. The sale starts on June 12 and ends at 11:59 PM EST on June 13, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code YFC. For complete sale details, and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

“We are thrilled to be the first low fare airline to provide air service to Fredericton, New Brunswick’s most central airport. We know there are strong connections between the communities of New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta and we are proud to offer ultra-affordable links to connect them,” said Merren McArthur, CEO of Lynx Air. “The province of New Brunswick is a bucket list destination for many Canadians and they now have an affordable option to visit this beautiful region. Whether you are traveling to visit friends and family, or exploring the stunning Saint John River Valley, Lynx will ensure a great flying experience at an ultra-affordable price.”

“Demand for travel is stronger than ever, and we’re delighted to bring a new airline and a new destination to the Fredericton International Airport. This flight opens up new tourism opportunities, enables families to reconnect, and makes it easier than ever for business travellers to connect to new markets. We’re a growing airport and Lynx Air, with its experienced management team and on-time track record, is an excellent ultra-low-cost option allowing additional traffic to and from our region,” says Johanne Gallant, President and CEO of the Fredericton International Airport Authority.

Lynx’s Fredericton schedule:

Flight No. Effective Date Frequency Departure

Station Arrival

Station Y9 551 12-JUN-23 MON-THU-SAT YYC YFC Y9 550 12-JUN-23 MON-THU-SAT YFC YYC Y9 551 12-JUN-23 MON-THU-SAT YYZ YFC Y9 550 12-JUN-23 MON-THU-SAT YFC YYZ

Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

