Mullen Announces Development of Light-Weight EV Truck Body with Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment of Southern California

BREA, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces today development of a light-weight truck body for its Class 3 EV with Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment (“Phenix”). Phenix will develop a unique, light-weight body configuration designed to satisfy the needs of Class 3 service body truck fleets, with the goal of offering an EV alternative to ICE vehicles. Upon upfit completion, the Class 3 vehicle will be made available to Phenix commercial fleet customers for evaluation and pilot programs.

Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment, based in Southern California, is one of California's largest work truck, van equipment and specialty truck body manufacturers. For 45 years, Phenix has designed and manufactured custom work trucks and fire apparatus for the most selective customers. Long-term customers include: Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Company, Los Angeles County Fire Department, San Diego Gas & Electric, USDA-Forest Service and the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego. Phenix is a California Public Utilities Commission (“CPUC”) Clearinghouse Certified Minority Business Enterprise (“MBE”).

The Mullen THREE features a tight turning diameter of 38 ft. and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. Its versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet in length and over 5,800 lbs. of payload.

“Since revealing our Mullen THREE all-electric tilt cab in March, we have had very positive feedback and strong interest,” said John Schwegman, chief commercial officer, Mullen Automotive. “With availability later this year, we are excited to have fleet customers begin piloting our Class 3 product and experience how an all-electric truck can work in their fleet of vehicles.”

“Phenix, in its 45-year history, has outfitted vehicles for some of the largest commercial public utility customers in the western U.S. with focus on Southern California,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Having the opportunity to add our commercial EVs into the mix with Phenix and their large fleet business is a great step forward for our commercial business.”

Pre-production units of the Mullen THREE are available nationally for customer demos and test drives. Fleets, municipalities and small businesses can request a demo of Mullen’s commercial vehicles here .

Production of the Mullen THREE will take place at Mullen’s manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi, with deliveries expected in August and September 2023.

Since 1978, Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment has been manufacturing specialty custom work trucks for Southern California municipalities, utilities, fire departments, and the U.S. Government. Phenix offers complete vocational fleet solutions by providing both custom manufactured and distributed equipment, and accessories configured to customers’ exacting specifications.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

