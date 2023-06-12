Thanks to Alona Lebedieva, the Children’s Sleep Laboratory will start its operation for the first time in Ukraine
EINPresswire.com/ -- NSCH Okhmatdyt formed the first children’s laboratory in Ukraine aimed at studying sleep problems and, in particular, breathing disorders during physiological sleep - the Alona Lebedieva’s “Aurum” Charitable Foundation joined the project.
“In Europe and the world there are sleep laboratories both for adults and for children. In Ukraine, unfortunately, there is not a single children’s sleep laboratory that would deal with these problems in particular. There are only a handful of commercial ones, for adults. Therefore, the hospital undertook to form a fundamentally new structural unit, which had not existed in Ukraine until now, - noted Tetiana Orlova, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, the head of the intensive care unit for deeply premature children of the National Health Service of Ukraine, - The war has had a negative impact on the health of the population and children, in particular, who experience considerable stress and anxiety,with sleep disturbances being one of the manifestations them.”
“The doctors of Okhmatdyt are implementing an important and ambitious project, which we are glad to contribute to, as improving the material and technical condition of hospitals has been one of the main directions of the foundation’s work since 2017 and until the start of a full-scale war in the country”, - said the director of the foundation Regina Popova, - Personal assets of the Foundation’s founder Alona Lebedieva were used to purchase three necessary pieces of equipment, which have already been handed over to Okhmatdyt and can be put to work.”
Despite the sanctions against the beneficial owner of the group of companies “Aurum Group” and the founder of the Aurum Charitable Fund Alona Lebedieva, the fund will continue to support Ukrainians:
“Sanctions against the founder of the fund, Alona Lebedieva, caused significant distress because just the day before we contributed funds to purchase the necessary equipment for Okhmatdyt. Sanctions hamper our work, but we believe that soon this misunderstanding will be resolved and we will be able to help even more. After all, there are so many requests and those who need our support, and who have officially addressed us asking for help, - said the director of the fund Regina Popova, - Today, the fund is trusted by thousands of Ukrainians, as well as other funds, volunteers, military units, from whom we always receive certificates of appreciation and gratitude. This show of trust and support for all the good things that have been done and continue to be done by the fund now and in the future, all of this is a true evaluation of the activities of Ms. Lebedieva personally for the sake of strengthening our country and the common Victory!”
As it was previously reported, based on the results of work in 2022, the Alona Lebedieva Charitable Fund sent more than UAH 6.5 million to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Recently, the “Aurum” fund also handed 9 cars over to the front. In addition, the owner of Aurum Group, Alona Lebedieva, founded a charity fund in Brussels, which will help Ukrainian children who were affected by the war and need rehabilitation in European clinics.
