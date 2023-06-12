Submit Release
Jakob Forssmed takes part in EPSCO in Luxembourg

SWEDEN, June 12 - On Tuesday 13 June, Minister for Social Affairs and Public Health Jakob Forssmed will chair the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Affairs Council (EPSCO) in Luxembourg.

The agenda includes the European Health Data Space, antimicrobial resistance, medicines and an exchange of information on a global pandemic instrument and amendments to the International Health Regulations. The Presidency will also be handed over to Spain. 

“Antibiotic resistance is a serious threat to health care systems and it is crucial that we tackle the challenges associated with it together. That we are now expected to be able adopt ambitious Council recommendations in this area is therefore an important step, and a major success for the Swedish Presidency,” says Mr Forssmed. 

Mr Forssmed will conclude the meeting with an informal ministerial lunch, including discussions of the EU public health challenge of loneliness. 

