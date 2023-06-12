HOSE's profit plunges 23 per cent in 2022

VIETNAM, June 12 - HÀ NỘI — Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE)'s total revenue in 2022 reached over VNĐ2.5 trillion, down 23 per cent compared to 2021, HOSE has announced.

HOSE's revenue comes from three main activities, including securities trading activities, service provision activities and financial activities.

According to HOSE, the reason for the sharp decrease in revenue in the past year was mainly due to the drop in revenue from securities trading activities which reached only VNĐ2.3 trillion, down nearly 22 per cent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, service provision activities recorded an increase of over 10.9 per cent compared to 2021, while revenue from financial activities did not fluctuate much.

HOSE's total expenses in 2022 reached more than VNĐ562 billion, down 20 per cent compared to 2021; in which, the cost of market monitoring still made up the largest proportion in the cost structure of HOSE, accounting for 66.05 per cent, equivalent to VNĐ371.44 billion.

This cost of market monitoring was reduced by 25 per cent compared to the previous year. The cost of tools and equipment, and depreciation of fixed assets accounted for 10.2 per cent of the total cost, equivalent to VNĐ57.54 billion. The cost of salaries and other payables for employees was VNĐ87.27 billion, accounting for 15.5 per cent and the remaining costs made up 8.18 per cent of the cost structure of HOSE in 2022.

In 2022, HOSE achieved a pre-tax profit of VNĐ1.95 trillion, down 23 per cent compared to a record profit of VNĐ2.5 trillion in 2021.

HOSE paid nearly VNĐ1.93 trillion to the State budget in 2022, down about 17.14 per cent compared to 2021.

According to HOSE, 2022 was a year with many fluctuations and difficulties for the Vietnamese stock market. The instability of the world economy, the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pressure to adjust interest rates to control inflation by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and central banks around the world, cases of violations by some individuals and organisations on the domestic stock market, all negatively affected investor sentiment.

The VN-Index as of December 30, 2022, reached 1,007.09 points, down 32.78 per cent compared to the end of 2021. The average transaction value reached nearly VNĐ17.19 trillion, down 21.88 per cent compared to the previous year. Market capitalisation as of December 30, 2022, attained about VNĐ4.02 quadrillion, down 31.19 per cent compared to the end of 2021.

According to Nguyễn Thị Việt Hà, acting chairwoman of HOSE, although experiencing many sharp declines, in general, Việt Nam's stock market still maintains stable and safe operation. Most of the companies listed on HOSE recovered and made profits this year.

Foreign investors returned to net buy more than VNĐ26 trillion compared to VNĐ58 trillion in 2021. Strong GDP growth, inflation under control, proper monetary and fiscal policies, improved business and investment environment were the basic factors that create the foundation for long-term growth of Việt Nam's stock market, Hà said.

In 2022, in the context of many difficulties and challenges, HOSE has achieved some results in market organisation and internal governance.

The supervision of information disclosure of listed companies and supervision of unusual transactions have been strengthened by HOSE in order to tighten market discipline. The market has been organised and operated safely and stably, odd-lot securities trading has been successfully implemented, providing additional trading facilities to meet the needs of investors, Hà said. — VNS