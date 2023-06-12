LIXIL’s GROHE and American Standard celebrate property industry excellence

VIETNAM, June 12 -

HÀ NỘI — LIXIL power brands, GROHE and American Standard, celebrated the outstanding achievements in the architecture, interior design, real estate and property development sectors at the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2023-24 held in Bangkok recently.

This year’s awards aimed to highlight the breadth and depth of exceptional projects and industry excellence across the region. The event recognised 362 winning companies from across the Asia Pacific and culminated in a gala event with the announcement and presentation of the GROHE Award for Sustainability and the American Standard Award for Innovation.

The International Property Awards is renowned as one of the property industry's most significant and prestigious global accolades. The Asia Pacific Property Awards, a branch of the International Property Awards (IPA), attracted over 850 registrations from companies across the region. Entries are meticulously judged by a panel of more than 100 industry experts and peers based on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Winning an IPA award enhances the reputation and branding of the participating companies, with increased public visibility of their award-winning projects and increased networking opportunities.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific, said: “The property industry is steadily growing across the region, and we note increasing demand for projects that enhance personal health and well-being and sustainability, particularly in premium property projects. We are pleased to curate a special showcase for IPA guests of our GROHE SPA Rainshower Aqua Ceiling Shower and American Standard Acacia SupaSleek solutions to meet this growing need.”

As a global leader in water technology, LIXIL touches the lives of over one billion consumers across the world with bathroom and kitchen solutions from a portfolio of industry leading brands, including GROHE and American Standard. VNS