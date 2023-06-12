Bình Phước’s cashew nuts recognised as 5-star OCOP product

VIETNAM, June 12 -

BÌNH PHƯỚC — Salted roasted cashew nuts, plain cashew nuts and white cashew nuts have become the first to be recognised as 5-star OCOP (one commune, one product) items at the national level of the southern province of Bình Phước – the country’s cashew “capital”.

These products are of Hà Mỵ Joint Stock Company in Tân Lập Commune of Đông Phú District.

Bình Phước boasts more than 50 per cent of the country’s total area and output. The cashew tree of Bình Phước has been protected by the National Office of Intellectual Property (Ministry of Science and Technology) for geographical indications throughout the territory of Việt Nam.

According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, the province is growing cashew on nearly 152,000 hectares, with a total output of 170,000 tonnes.

Currently, there are over 1,400 cashew processing and business facilities in Bình Phước. The sector earns more than VNĐ33 trillion (US$1.4 billion) each year. — VNS