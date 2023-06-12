Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,814 in the last 365 days.

Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Corporation (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) today announced that all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Limited Voting Shares (“Class A Shares”) and all seven nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of Class B Limited Voting Shares (“Class B Shares”) were elected at the company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 9, 2023 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of Class A Shares in regard to the election of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
M. Elyse Allan 1,059,022,004  99.40 6,437,435 0.60
Angela F. Braly 1,058,854,433  99.38 6,605,006 0.62
Janice Fukakusa 1,050,599,675  98.61 14,859,764 1.39
Maureen Kempston Darkes 1,012,380,185  95.02 53,079,254 4.98
Frank J. McKenna 924,778,987  86.80 140,680,452 13.20
Hutham S. Olayan 1,060,455,241  99.53 5,004,198 0.47
Diana L. Taylor 1,004,437,315  94.27 61,022,124 5.73

Management received a proxy from the holder of Class B Shares to vote all 85,120 Class B Shares for each of the seven directors nominated by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For %
Jeffrey M. Blidner 100.0
Jack L. Cockwell 100.0
Bruce Flatt 100.0
Brian D. Lawson 100.0
Howard S. Marks 100.0
Rafael Miranda 100.0
Lord O’Donnell 100.0

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Class A and Class B Shares represented at the company’s annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Brookfield Corporation

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) is focused on compounding capital over the long term to earn an annualized return of 15%+ for our shareholders.

Today, our capital is deployed across three businesses – Asset Management, Insurance Solutions and our Operating Businesses, generating substantial and growing free cash flows, all of which is underpinned by a conservatively capitalized balance sheet.

We employ a disciplined investment approach, leveraging our global reach and the scale and flexibility of our capital, to identify proprietary opportunities to invest on a value basis. We then utilize our deep operating expertise, based on our 100+ year history as an owner and operator of real assets, to grow cash flows and create value in each of our businesses to generate strong risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

For more information, please contact:

Communications & Media
Kerrie McHugh Hayes
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com
 Investor Relations
Linda Northwood
Tel: (416) 359-8647
Email: linda.northwood@brookfield.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Brookfield Corporation Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more