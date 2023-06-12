Contract Research Organization Market Size Worth USD 152.29 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing number of drug development projects across the globe is a key factor driving contract research organization market revenue growth

Contract Research Organization Market Size – USD 61.21 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.8%” — Emergen Research

The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 61.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. Increasing number of drug development projects across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

The global Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was USD 61.21 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing number of drug development projects across the globe is a key factor driving market revenue growth.

Contract Research Organization Market, By Service Type (Clinical Research Services), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Immunological Disorders), By End-Use (Medical Device Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies), and By Region Forecast to 2030. Over the last decade, pharmaceutical companies have released an increasing number of new drugs each year. These companies are planning on reducing overall expenses, for which they need to reduce research staff and save costs on in-house R&D infrastructure. Outsourcing research work to CROs can help to increase success rate and accelerate drug discovery, resulting in higher profits.

Key Players Included in this report are:

IQVIA Inc., PPD, Inc., ICON Plc., Syneos Health Inc., Parexel International, Medpace Holdings, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., WuXi AppTec Group, Labcorp Drug Development, Kiecana Clinical Research (KCR), ClinTec International, Advanced Clinical, Pharm-Olam, LLC, and WuXi Biologics.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The early phase development services segment revenue is expected to increase at a steady rate over the forecast period due to growing demand for CROs in early phase clinical research. Early phase development provides various services such as protocol writing, phase 1 focused data management, scientific consultation, clinical monitoring, medical writing, and many more.

The infectious diseases segment is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to high incidence of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, meningitis, and flu. Major organizations are spending a large amount on research into causes and symptoms of infectious diseases, as well as in development of medications to treat viral and bacterial infections. They are mainly outsourcing research activities, which creates high demand for CROs.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Contract Research Organization Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Clinical Research Services

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Early Phase Development Services

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls Services

Preclinical Services

Pharmacokinetics/ Pharmacodynamics Services

Toxicology Testing Services

Other Preclinical Services

Discovery Studies

Laboratory Services

Analytical Testing Services

Bioanalytical Testing Services

Consulting Services

Data Management Services

Database Design

Data Entry and Validation

Database Maintenance and Archival

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Immunological Disorders

Metabolic Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Contract Research Organization Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Contract Research Organization Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

