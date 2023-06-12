Submit Release
News Search

There were 920 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,679 in the last 365 days.

Highlight Tech Corp. (HTC) Announces Entry into US Market to Address Rapid Semiconductor Fab Growth

HTC officially opens North American headquarters in Phoenix to serve growing U.S.-based semiconductor clientele following swift expansion in Asia

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTC, a Taiwan-based company and leading manufacturer of specialty process components, systems, and services for highly complex semiconductor manufacturing operations, today announced its expansion into the U.S. with the opening of a new North American headquarters, ‘HTC-America,’ strategically based in Phoenix. The move is driven by an increase in market demand in the U.S. due to new fab development and expansion as part of the CHIPS Act. HTC-America will enable HTC to provide faster time to market and to better serve its growing client base in the U.S.

“HTC is a world leader in the manufacturing of vacuum systems, components and specialty process systems for high-volume semiconductor manufacturing. We plan on utilizing our decades of experience to deliver highly efficient, sustainable systems and services for critical semiconductor processes, resulting in higher productivity, reliability and uptime for our North American customers,” said C.S. Kou Ph.D. CEO, HTC. “Establishing HTC-America is part of our long-term strategic growth plan to provide customized semiconductor fab and sub-fab equipment and services solutions to existing and new fabs in the United States.”

HTC-America is poised to bring its decades of vacuum technology experience to the U.S., including premium, ultra-high purity vacuum systems, components and specialty systems, including RF Generators; Ozone Generators; Exhaust Scrubbers, augmented by providing premium Service and Overhaul for critical Systems and Sub-Systems.

“We are pleased to expand into the U.S. with the opening of HTC-America,” said Kevin Zarkar Ph.D. SVP. Global Business Development, HTC-America. “Having closer proximity to our U.S.-based customers will help to enhance on-site service and support, industry collaboration, and our ability to provide customized solutions that meet the highly complex and demanding manufacturing requirements for producing today’s semiconductor devices. With the next push in market growth slated for 2024, we’re preparing to offer regional support in the U.S. to support that growth.”

About HTC & HTC-America
Founded in 1997, HTC is a Taiwan corporation headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, that directly and indirectly serves Asia-Pacific complex manufacturing industries, including semiconductor manufacturing. Many of its products are private labeled and sold through other companies. HTC-America is a Phoenix, Arizona-based subsidiary focusing on North American operations, sales, and service of highly valued fab and sub-fab components, electro-mechanical systems and parts for highly complex manufacturing environments. HTC-America has on-shored to be closer to its North American customers and to grow its base in this global region. For more information visit https://htcvacuum.com.

Media Contact                                                                
Stephanie Quinn                                                                
480.316.8370                                                                
squinn@kiterocket.com                                                                


Primary Logo

You just read:

Highlight Tech Corp. (HTC) Announces Entry into US Market to Address Rapid Semiconductor Fab Growth

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more