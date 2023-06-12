Parsons Wins $40 Million Contract to Deliver Engineering Expertise to Bay Area Rapid Transit

/EIN News/ -- CENTREVILLE, Va., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) to continue delivering general engineering services (GES) to the transit agency through 2028. The five-year, $40 million task order contract is the fourth consecutive GES contract Parsons has won with BART and may include projects such as strategic planning to convert portions of BART’s non-revenue fleet to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), support for capital programs, track and civil design, traction power engineering support, structural and geotechnical design, and fiber optic upgrades, among others.



“BART provides pivotal connections for those who work, play, and visit the Bay Area,” said Peter Torrellas, president, Connected Communities business unit for Parsons. “Parsons was founded in California, and we look forward to continue leveraging our local footprint to deliver sustainable, affordable, efficient infrastructure solutions that further improve the BART system and connect communities across the Bay as we’ve done for decades.”

Parsons has supported BART for more than 30 years and is currently providing design services during construction to BART for the implementation of a Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) system. The CBTC system, which will be the largest deployed in North America when complete, includes replacing the automatic train control system on 125 miles of track to improve passenger carrying capacity, provide a state of good repair, and help deliver a safer, more efficient transit system.

Parsons is a global leader in critical infrastructure excellence with more than 60 years of experience in providing solutions and services to the passenger rail, light rail, and freight industries. The company has worked with hundreds of rail and transit operators around the world to develop sustainable solutions that create greater mobility and provide long-term economic and social benefits.

