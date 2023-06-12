Pruritus Therapeutics Market to Exceed USD 19.98B by 2028, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Skin Diseases

Reports And Data

The Pruritus Therapeutics Market is estimated to account for over USD 19.98 Billion by 2028

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The pruritus therapeutics market is projected to reach a value of more than USD 19.98 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period. The growth of the pruritus therapeutics market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of skin diseases.

Pruritus is commonly associated with various primary skin disorders such as atopic dermatitis, xerosis, drug eruption, psoriasis, urticaria, arthropod assault, dermatitis herpetiformis, and mastocytosis. It causes an unpleasant sensation that triggers the urge to itch or scratch. Pruritus has long been linked to certain systemic diseases and can range in severity from mild itchiness to a persistent and debilitating condition. Generalized pruritus can be classified based on the underlying causative disease, including cholestatic pruritus, renal pruritus, hematologic pruritus, idiopathic generalized pruritus, endocrine pruritus, and pruritus related to malignancy. Chronic pruritus is commonly observed in pregnant women, affecting approximately 18% of all pregnant women.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that nearly 900 million people worldwide suffer from skin diseases at any given time, making them one of the most prevalent health issues. Atopic dermatitis or atopic eczema, which is characterized by skin disorders, is highly prevalent in Western countries, with an estimated prevalence rate of 6.1-22.3%. In the United States, approximately 23-44 million people are likely to experience chronic pruritus in the context of both cutaneous and systemic conditions. The skin disease segment is expected to generate around USD 12.6 billion in revenue, with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2027, driven by the increasing incidence of skin conditions worldwide.

Chronic pruritus not only affects individuals' daily functioning but also leads to mood disturbances, disrupted sleep patterns, heightened anxiety, and depression, ultimately reducing their overall quality of life. As a result, industry players have introduced new drugs and treatments to assist individuals with chronic skin conditions. For example, Pfizer Inc., one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies, obtained FDA approval for EUCRISATM ointment 2% (crisaborole) in 2016. This innovative non-steroidal topical phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE-4) inhibitor is used for the treatment of mild to moderate atopic dermatitis.

Segments Covered in the Report

The pruritus therapeutics market can be segmented based on different factors. In terms of revenue (USD million) from 2018 to 2028, the segments include:

Type of Therapeutics:

Corticosteroids

Antihistamines

Local Anesthetics

Counterirritants

Immunosuppressants

Calcineurin Inhibitors

Others

Disease Type:

Skin conditions

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Contact Dermatitis

Urticaria

Others

Internal diseases

Nerve disorders

Psychiatric diseases

Irritation and allergic reactions

Treatment Type:

Itchy skin treatment

Corticosteroid creams and ointments

Other creams and ointments

Oral medications

End-Use:

Hospital

Clinic

Others

Regarding the regional outlook, the revenue (in USD million) from 2018 to 2028 is as follows:

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Europe:

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific:

China

India

Japan

Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America:

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

These segments provide a comprehensive view of the pruritus therapeutics market, allowing for better analysis and understanding of market trends and opportunities in different regions and for various disease types.

Strategic development:

The pruritus therapeutics market is witnessing strategic developments aimed at addressing the growing prevalence of skin diseases and improving patient outcomes. Key players in the market are actively engaged in various strategic initiatives, including:

Research and Development: Companies are investing significantly in research and development activities to discover innovative therapies and treatment options for pruritus. This involves conducting clinical trials, exploring novel drug targets, and developing advanced formulations to provide effective relief from itching and related symptoms.

Product Launches: Market players are consistently introducing new pruritus therapeutics to expand their product portfolios. These product launches aim to cater to the diverse needs of patients and offer improved treatment options. Innovative formulations, such as corticosteroid creams, antihistamines, local anesthetics, and immunosuppressants, are being introduced to provide targeted and efficient relief from pruritus.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Collaborations between pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and academic organizations are becoming more common in the pruritus therapeutics market. These partnerships facilitate knowledge sharing, resource pooling, and joint research efforts to accelerate the development of novel treatments and enhance the overall understanding of pruritus.

Market Expansion: Companies are focusing on expanding their market presence by entering into new geographical regions. This includes establishing distribution networks, forging partnerships with local healthcare providers, and obtaining regulatory approvals in target markets. Market expansion efforts help companies reach a wider patient population and increase their revenue streams.

Mergers and Acquisitions: Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic alliances are observed in the pruritus therapeutics market as companies seek to strengthen their market position and enhance their product offerings. These activities facilitate access to new technologies, intellectual property, and research capabilities, enabling companies to accelerate their growth and meet evolving market demands.

These strategic developments highlight the dynamic nature of the pruritus therapeutics market, with companies actively pursuing initiatives to address the unmet needs of patients, drive innovation, and capture a larger market share. Through these strategic endeavors, the market aims to provide effective and patient-centric solutions for pruritus management.

Competitive Landscape:

The global pruritus therapeutics market features a competitive landscape with key players making significant contributions to the industry. These companies are actively involved in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to address pruritus and related conditions. Some of the prominent players in the market include Allergen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, and Pfizer.

These companies leverage their strong research and development capabilities to introduce innovative therapies and treatment options for pruritus. They invest heavily in clinical trials and scientific research to understand the underlying mechanisms of pruritus and develop effective drugs that provide relief to patients.

Furthermore, key market players engage in strategic partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. These initiatives allow them to leverage complementary expertise, access new technologies, and expand their product portfolios. By joining forces with other companies or acquiring promising start-ups, they can accelerate the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics.

Moreover, these market leaders focus on enhancing their manufacturing capabilities, distribution networks, and market penetration to reach a broader patient population. They invest in marketing and promotional activities to create awareness about their products and educate healthcare professionals and patients about the available treatment options for pruritus.

The competitive landscape of the pruritus therapeutics market is characterized by intense competition, with companies vying for market share. Continuous investments in research and development, strategic collaborations, and effective marketing strategies are key factors driving the success of these companies in the market. Their efforts are aimed at providing innovative and effective solutions to meet the growing demand for pruritus therapeutics worldwide.

In conclusion, the global Pruritus Therapeutics Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.