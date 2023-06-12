All-New American Girl Live! In Concert National Tour to Perform at PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE on OCTOBER 7th
Presale Begins June 15; Public On-Sale Starts June 16NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- American Girl, one of the nation’s most storied children’s brands and a cornerstone in Mattel’s (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful products, today announced a new live concert experience for the whole American Girl fan community to enjoy coming to New York City this fall. American Girl Live! In Concert brings American Girl’s most beloved characters to life on stage in a brand-new pop concert spectacle that’s sure to be an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. This action-packed and interactive concert will feature fan-favorite tunes, exciting live cast musical performances, high-energy dancing, and lots of fun surprises. The tour will create lasting memories for families when it visits PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE for two shows on October 7th, 2023.
Presented by Baker Concerts, tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com and the Palladium Times Square Box Office.
“We’re thrilled to debut American Girl Live! In Concert as the ultimate fan experience filled with non-stop music and dancing for all ages to enjoy,” says Julie Freeland, Senior Director of Global Location Based Entertainment at Mattel. “The premium production celebrates the power of girlhood with fun, inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl’s popular characters and stories that have inspired generations. We can’t wait for families across the country to experience it.”
This all-new live concert celebrates the power of friendship while showcasing inspiring songs that embody the spirit of American Girl. Audiences will follow an original story where American Girl’s favorite characters throughout the decades—including Claudie from the 1920s; Melody from the ’60s; Julie from the ’70s; Courtney from the ’80s; and Nicki from the late ’90s—come together to find confidence and kindness. These iconic characters will be portrayed by a talented cast of live performers for an unforgettable experience for the whole family. The new show will feature American Girl hit songs such as Best Friends, Dare to Dream, and Girl Power.
“We are so excited to partner with Mattel and American Girl on this fun, new concert experience,” says Producer Todd Gershwin. “We’re proud to celebrate such an iconic and beloved brand that has been so meaningful to so many families.”
For more information, visit www.americangirlliveinconcert.com.
About American Girl
American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT, www.mattel.com), a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children’s and family entertainment franchises in the world. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl’s spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby®, WellieWishers™, Create Your Own™, and American Girl’s classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.
About Gershwin Entertainment
Gershwin Entertainment is a diversified entertainment production and marketing agency founded by industry veteran Todd Gershwin. Gershwin Entertainment specializes in producing live events, theatrical tours, and lifestyle marketing. Gershwin has developed and produced successful theatrical productions, concerts and tours for numerous iconic brands. Touring projects have included A Charlie Brown Christmas, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer the Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Arthur & Friends Live, Here to Stay, ‘Swonderful, and A Night with Janis Joplin. Gershwin’s projects have played at leading venues throughout North America including Madison Square Garden, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia, Wolftrap, Arena Stage, and Pasadena Playhouse, and numerous Broadway theaters. Corporate marketing clients have included Pepsi, Reebok, Oracle, Nike, Geico, TIAA-CREF, and the Big East Conference.
