(Video) Secret Memos Unveil Iranian Regime’s Covert Deals To Acquire Phosphate Soil for Nukes
Among the leaked data obtained by the dissident from the official website of the Iranian regime’s Presidency, a collection of documents sheds light on the regime’s endeavor to procure phosphate soil from Syria to advance its illicit nuclear weapons program.
The leaked documents are a series of correspondences between Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), and Mohammad Mokhber, Ebrahim Raisi’s Vice President.
In his letter to Raisi’s office, Mohammad Eslami demanded: “approval for the authorization board and the permission to purchase 800,000 tons of phosphate soil from the phosphate mines of Syria has been sent to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.”
Document N. 2: Mokhber’s response to Eslami As stated in articles 3, 4, and 5 of the aforementioned law, the Iranian gov. has agreed that the organization, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, will annually purchase 800,000 tons of phosphate soilfrom Syria.
In his letter to Raisi’s economic chamber, Eslami underlines that “This matter is time-sensitive, and your prompt response is greatly appreciated.”
In response, Mokhber informs Eslami that the regime has “agreed that the organization, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, will annually purchase 800,000 tons of phosphate soil from Syria.”
Phosphate, specifically phosphate ore, can be relevant to the nuclear industry due to its potential as a source of uranium. Certain phosphate deposits may contain traces of uranium, which can be extracted through a process called uranium mining or extraction.
The extracted uranium can then be further processed and enriched to obtain the highly enriched uranium required for nuclear reactors or nuclear weapons.
It’s important to note that the extraction and utilization of uranium from phosphate deposits are strictly regulated by international agreements and safeguards.
These regulations aim to prevent the diversion of nuclear materials for non-peaceful purposes, ensuring their use solely for peaceful nuclear
energy applications. Thus, the regime tries to circumvent international regulations to continue proliferating its nuclear weapons program.
Document N. 1: Eslami’s Letter to Raise's Office
"I am writing to bring your attention to a matter of utmost importance. As per letter No. 30/1388 dated 01/21/2023, the initial draft of the approval for the authorization board and the permission to purchase 800,000 tons of phosphate soil from the phosphate mines of Syria has been sent to the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. This purchase is conducted by the law of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, which was approved in 1974.
The procurement process will be carried out through the relevant contracts involving the specialized parent company for the production and development of raw materials and nuclear fuel of Iran (Tamas) and the SCAM company."
Mohammad Eslami
Atomic Energy Organization
Document N. 2: Mokhber’s response to Eslami
"As stated in articles 3, 4, and 5 of the aforementioned law, the Iranian government has agreed that the organization, along with its subsidiaries and affiliates, will annually purchase 800,000 tons of phosphate soil from Syria.
The costs associated with this purchase will be covered by the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, the expenses related to transportation and other associated costs will be the responsibility of the buyer."
Mohammad Mokhber
Document N. 3: Eslami’s Letter to raisi's Economic Chamber
"I kindly request the immediate attention of the esteemed Vice President and Head of the country’s Planning and Budget Organization, Mr. Khandozi [Minister of Economy], Mr. Manzoor, and Mr. Dehghan, as well as the honorable Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance and the honorable legal deputy of the president.
This matter is time-sensitive, and your prompt response is greatly appreciated.
Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter."
Mohammad Eslami
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
