Microfluidics Market Report (2023 to 2031) - Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Perkinelmer, Abbott Laboratories and Biomérieux

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent analysis by Growth Plus Reports, the global microfluidics market was valued at US$ 21.5 billion and is expected to rise at a revenue CAGR of 19.5% to reach US$ 106.85 billion by 2031.

The global microfluidics market was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. Microfluidics is a branch of technology that uses tiny channels to move and regulate fluids with volumes ranging from microliters to picoliters.

Recent Development in the Global Microfluidics Market:

In March 2022, The Miro Canvas, a portable and user-friendly digital microfluidics platform, was released in March by Miroculus, Inc. It makes it possible to automate complex next-generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation procedures as needed.

In January 2022, A request for finance for manufacturing initiatives was made public by uFluidix. The uFluidix team has successfully increased its output capacity over the last year, and it is now optimizing for new process variables in the manufacture of thermoplastic microfluidic chips.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/microfluidics-market/7937

Microfluidics Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 21.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 106.85 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Material, Application and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of lifestyle disorders and sufficient technology to treat them drive market revenue share.

The rising R&D activities and reduction of the use of reagents for in-silico methods are driving the demand for microfluidics.

Several collaborations among market players are propelling market revenue growth.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the microfluidics market revenue is the miniaturization, consolidation, and mechanization of extremely complex chemical, biological, and physical tests. Furthermore, lower sample and reagent consumption, quicker analysis times, simplicity of automation, and the ability to execute parallel tests decrease assay costs and time, contributing to the market revenue growth.

However, the high cost of in-silico products is expected to restrict market revenue growth to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Product Type

Based on product type, the global microfluidics market is segmented into microfluidic-based devices and microfluidic components. Due to the advancements in microfluidic technology, the microfluidic component segment accounts for the largest market revenue share and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Segmentation By Material

Based on the material, the global microfluidics market is segmented into polymer, silicone, and glass. Due to sustainability and high diffusion rates, the polymer-based material segment accounts for the largest revenue share and is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Polymers can be used in soft lithography, injection molding, casting, and hot embossing.

Segmentation By Application

Based on application, the global microfluidics market is segmented into drug delivery, point-of-care diagnostics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology research, clinical diagnostics, and others. Due to the accessibility of affordable medications, the retail pharmacies segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for amorphous hydrogel dressings.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global microfluidics market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the rising number of studies chosen to better sample optimization, the entry of cutting-edge innovations, well-established market participants, and a substantial need for POC diagnostics, North America accounts for the most significant revenue share in the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/microfluidics-market/7937

Competitive Landscape

The top market participants in the global microfluidics market are listed below:

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Micronit Microtechnologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for microfluidics in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION

Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions

PREMIUM INSIGHTS

Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

GLOBAL MICROFLUIDIC MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

Microfluidic-based devices Microfluidic Components

GLOBAL MICROFLUIDIC MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MATERIAL

Polymer Silicone Glass Others

GLOBAL MICROFLUIDIC MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

Drug Delivery Point-of-Care Diagnostics Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Research Clinical Diagnostics Others

MICROFLUIDIC MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-7937

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

Combination Hypertension Agents Market by Drug Class (β Blockers and Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting-enzyme Inhibitors, and Diuretics, Angiotensin-converting-enzyme), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Catecholamine Market by Drug Type (Synthetic and Endogenous), Indication (Cardiac Arrest, Hypertension, Anaphylaxis), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Oral Antianginal Agents Market by Drug Class (β-blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Veterinary High Frequency Diathermy Market by Product Type (Monopolar Diathermy Devices, Bipolar Diathermy Devices), Animal Type (Large Animals and Small Animals), Application (General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics), End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Anti-VEGF Therapeutics Market by Product (Lucentis, Eylea, and Beovu), Indications (Macular Edema, Retinal Vein Occlusion, and Diabetic Retinopathy) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/