Uncover the Power of HR Analytics: Chartered Institute's CHRA™ Program Opens Doors for HR Practitioners
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications Unveils the Accredited Certified HR and Talent Analytics Manager (CHRA™) Program for HR Professionals
We are delighted to introduce the CHRA™ program, which empowers HR professionals to harness the power of data and analytics in making strategic HR decisions.”SINGAPORE, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications (www.charteredcertifications.com), a globally recognized provider of certified executive programs and conferences, is thrilled to unveil one of its latest course offerings, the Certified HR and Talent Analytics Manager (CHRA™) program. Developed in collaboration with industry experts and thought leaders, this innovative program is designed to equip HR professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the field of HR and talent analytics.
The CHRA™ program addresses the growing demand for HR professionals who can leverage analytics to make data-driven decisions and optimize talent management strategies. By mastering this program, participants will gain a competitive edge in today's data-centric HR landscape.
Throughout the comprehensive CHRA™ program, participants will explore a wide range of critical topics, including HR metrics and KPIs, predictive analytics, talent acquisition analytics, performance management analytics, learning and development analytics, employee engagement analytics, succession planning and talent development analytics, and more. The curriculum incorporates real-world case studies and practical exercises to provide participants with hands-on experience in utilizing analytics tools and techniques.
"HR professionals play a pivotal role in driving organizational success through effective talent management, and HR analytics is an integral part of this process," said Bok Yan Lo, Managing Director of the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications. "We are delighted to introduce the CHRA™ program, which empowers HR professionals to harness the power of data and analytics in making strategic HR decisions."
The CHRA™ program is fully accredited by the Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications, ensuring its adherence to the highest standards of quality and relevance. Participants can choose from flexible delivery options, including on-demand and live instructor-led classes, to accommodate their individual learning preferences.
Upon successful completion of the CHRA™ program, graduates will be awarded the Certified HR and Talent Analytics Manager (CHRA™) designation, a globally recognized credential exclusively granted to professionals who have demonstrated their mastery of HR and talent analytics through the program.
For more information about the CHRA™ program and to register, please visit the following websites:
To register for the on-demand program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chra
To register for the live instructor-led program, participants can go directly to:
https://charteredcertifications.com/learning/courses/chra-live
About Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
The Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications is a globally recognized authority in professional skills certification, with a membership of over 90,000 individuals worldwide. We collaborate with distinguished thought leaders and industry experts from renowned institutions to design and deliver comprehensive certification programs. Our accredited certifications, trademarked professional charters, and designations are awarded exclusively to those who have demonstrated expertise by successfully completing our programs. Additionally, all our certified programs have been independently certified and accredited by CPD to adhere to the highest standards of Continuing Professional Development principles.
Liezl Gutierrez
Chartered Institute of Professional Certifications
