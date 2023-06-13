The IPASON Gaming Desktop AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Works Great with the INNOCN 39G1R Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has established itself as a leader in innovation through the creation of premium monitors that redefine the user experience. Renowned for their cutting-edge technology, INNOCN monitors have garnered high praise from top media outlets, including Forbes and Rolling Stone, who have hailed them as some of the best in the industry.
Presenting the INNOCN Curved Gaming Monitor 39G1R, an ultra-wide monitor designed to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience. The 39G1R monitor creates a thrilling gaming environment when paired with popular gaming PCs such as the IPASON Gaming Desktop AMD Ryzen 5 5600G, known as the ultimate cost-effective gaming desktop. With its powerful processor and high-speed SSD, the IPASON Gaming Desktop ensures smooth performance and lightning-fast loading times, enabling gamers to indulge in top PC games with ease. Equipped with AMD Radeon Vega Graphics, the IPASON Gaming Desktop enhances visual quality, providing stunning visuals for games like PUBG and GTA 5, making it a great match for the 39G1R monitor.
The 39G1R monitor is currently available at a special price of $419.99 after a $30 coupon for Amazon customers in the US, and €399 after a €170 coupon for Amazon customers in the EU (DE, FR, IT, ES).
The feature-rich 39G1R monitor excels in gaming and streaming on platforms like Hulu and Starz. Its 39-inch ultra-wide curved display (R3000 curvature) immerses viewers in a cinematic experience. With exceptional color qualities, including 99% sRGB color gamut, 3000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR 10 brightness, this monitor delivers vivid images. The stylish white design, complemented by atmospheric LED lighting, adds elegance to any setup.
The 39G1R monitor stands out with its PIP/PBP functionality, enabling simultaneous display of two sources. With this feature, the 39G1R is the ultimate choice for multitasking, perfect for work or entertainment.
Product Links:
US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH
DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
IT: https://www.amazon.it/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
ES: https://www.amazon.es/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
NL: https://www.amazon.nl/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
PL: https://www.amazon.pl/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
SE: https://www.amazon.se/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M
