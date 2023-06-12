Ahead of Refugee Week – 19th – 25th June 2023 - Special Update from SocialBox.Biz
...solving common problems for IT teams and social impact problems for our clients. We’ve done a lot, but we will do a lot more with the help of more partners”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Refugee Week, SocialBox.Biz is calling on businesses and members of the public to donate their old laptops and other tech to their Laptops for Homeless, Refugees, and Older People in isolation initiative from SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company helping refugees, homeless people moving into accommodation and other disadvantaged people who can afford computers.
“As we mark Refugee Week, it’s important to remember that refugees are people just like us who have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or persecution,” said SocialBox.Biz founder and Chairman, Peter Paduh. “By donating your old no longer needed, yet still usable laptops and other tech, you can help to provide a lifeline for refugees and other disadvantaged people who are trying to rebuild their lives.”
SocialBox.Biz Social Impact Consultant Carolyn Williams said, “We are the only community interest company re-homing old but usable tech from companies, universities, and other large organisations and placing them in the hands of the disadvantaged in local UK communities in this way. We provide on-site data removal service and load the technology with open source software, solving common problems for IT teams and social impact problems for our clients. We’ve done a lot, but we will do a lot more with the help of more partners.”
SocialBox.Biz IT Service Innovations Extend Lifespan of Laptops and Computers, Increase Social Impact and "ESG" Scores for UK Companies. Refugees, the elderly, and the homeless who can afford a computer all benefit from donations received by SocialBox.Biz. These donated laptops help those in need connect with educational and career opportunities while also giving them a platform by which to communicate with friends and loved ones.
For more information about SocialBox.Biz and their sustainable IT solutions and services and to start separating reusable tech from other tech contact the SocialBox.Biz team today !
