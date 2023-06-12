Scleral Lens Market to Hit US$ 321.4 Million by 2031 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent report by Growth Plus Reports estimated the global scleral lens market to be worth US$ 220.0 million in 2022. From 2023 to 2031, market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%, reaching US$ 321.4 million. The most successful strategies, market trends, the competitive environment, significant drivers and opportunities, statistical data, market size, and revenue are all included in the report.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of ocular disorders is driving the market revenue growth.

The rising demand for the scleral lens over conventional lenses also accelerates the revenue share.

Significant R&D investments are creating a strong product pipeline.

Scleral Lens Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 220.0 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 321.4 million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Market Drivers:

With the rising prevalence of myopia, irregular cornea, ocular surface disease, refractive error, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia, the global market revenue for the scleral lens is growing. Furthermore, the advantages of scleral lenses over conventional contact lenses, such as their exceptional comfort and visual correction, are accelerating the market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Growth plus reports have analyzed the global scleral lens market from perspectives such as type, application, end-user, and region.

Type Segmentation:

Based on type, the global scleral lens market is segmented into mini-scleral lenses and large scleral lenses.

The mini scleral lenses segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the prevalence of keratoconus, dry eye syndrome, and other ocular diseases, driving the demand for the formation of technologically advanced lenses.

Application Segmentation:

Based on application, the global scleral lens market has been segmented into ocular surface disease, irregular cornea, refractive error, and others.

The ocular surface disease segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the prevalence of dry eye disease resulting in irreversible vision loss.

End-User Segmentation:

Based on end-user, the global scleral lens market has been segmented Into hospitals, eye clinics, and others.

The eye clinics segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to the rise in private practitioners, profitable income, and processes for lens fitting in eye clinics. In addition, market participants focus on distributing their products through eyecare professionals, the growing accessibility and awareness of scleral products due to local reach, and the patient-tailored strategy used by eye clinics are all expected to support the segment's revenue growth during the forecast period.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, the global scleral lens market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest global scleral lenses market revenue share due to the rising number of eye injuries and disorders, key players' growing R&D activity, alliances, and unique product releases.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent players operating in the global scleral lens market are: -

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

ABB Optical Group

Art Optical Contact Lens, Inc.

CooperVision, Inc.

EssilorLuxotica

SynergEyes

AccuLens Inc.

Menicon Co., Ltd.

Tru-Form Optics

BostonSight SCLERAL

New product releases and higher R&D spending are two main techniques used by significant players to get a larger market share. Both domestic and international companies that manufacture scleral lenses are concentrating on launching unique products while expanding their R&D efforts and monitoring the entry of new competitors.

Recent Developments:

In November 2021, CooperVision Specialty EyeCare offered Optimized Pupil Optics (OPO) to eye care professionals (ECPs) in the United States and Canada for its Onefit MED and Onefit MED+ scleral contact lenses.

In October 2021, the 28mm New Lens Bausch Health Companies Inc. released Zenlens Dx to meet the rising demand for gas-permeable lenses to cure vision problems brought on by irregularities in the cornea.

