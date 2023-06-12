Pruritus Therapeutic Market Size Expected To Reach $17 Billion By 2027
The Business Research Company's Pruritus Therapeutic Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Pruritus Therapeutic Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers pruritus therapeutic market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s pruritus therapeutic market forecast, the pruritus therapeutic market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.98 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.2% through the forecast period.
The increasing incidences of skin disorders are significantly contributing to the pruritus therapeutic market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major players in the market include Allergan PLC, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Cipla Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Galderm, GSK PLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, Almirall SA.
Pruritus Therapeutic Market Segments
1) By Type: Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Local Anesthetics, Counterirritants, Immunosuppressants, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Others Types
2) By Disease Type: Atopic Dermatitis Or Eczema, Allergic Contact Dermatitis, Urticaria, Cutaneous T-Cell, Other Disease Types
3) By Application: External Use, Oral, Injection
4) By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Other Uses
This type of therapeutic refers to the treatment of pruritus which refer to the uncomfortable feeling that makes a person want to scratch. It can be caused by a variety of factors, which include contact with an allergen, dry skin, pregnancy, and the body's reaction to a medicine.
