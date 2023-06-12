Global Paper Straw Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company's Paper Straw Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Paper Straw Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers paper straw market analysis and every facet of the paper straw market research. As per TBRC’s paper straw market forecast, the paper straw market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.67 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5% through the forecast period.

Governmental initiatives to eliminate the use of plastic are expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Europe is expected to hold the largest paper straw market share. Major players in the market include Footprint Paper Straw, Charta Global Inc., Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Huhtamaki Oyj, Hoffmaster Group Inc., Transcend Packaging Ltd., BioPak, Bygreen Paperpack, Fuling Global Inc., Lollicup USA Inc., Yutong Eco-Technology (Suqian) Co. Ltd., Tipi Straws.

Paper Straw Market Segments

1) By Product: Printed, Non-printed

2) By Material: Virgin paper, Recycled paper

3) By Length: <5.75 inches, 5.75-7.75 inches, 7.75-8.5 inches, 8.5-10.5 inches, >10.5 inches

4) By Sales Channel: Manufacturers, Distributers, Retailers, E-Retail

5) By End-user: Foodservice, Institutional, Household

These types of straws refer to a type of eco-friendly drinking straw made from paper materials, typically paperboard or paper pulp. These paper straws are biodegradable, compostable, and more environmentally friendly than plastic straws, as they degrade faster in natural conditions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Paper Straw Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

