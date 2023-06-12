Online Dermatology Consultation Market Size, Share, Drivers, Trends And Growth Forecast For 2023-2032

Online Dermatology Consultation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, June 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Online Dermatology Consultation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the online dermatology consultation market size is predicted to reach $6.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.

The growth in the online dermatology consultation market is due to growing rates of skin conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest online dermatology consultation market share. Major players in the market include Teladoc Health Inc., DermatologistOnCall (Diagnosis), First Derm (iDoc24 Inc.), Doctor On Demand Inc., Lybrate Inc.

Global Online Dermatology Consultation Market Segments

1. By Modality: Store-And-Forward (Asynchronous), Real-Time (Synchronous), Other Types

2. By Application: Skin Care, Hair Loss, Sign of Aging, Other Applications

3. By End-User: Healthcare Facilities, Homecare, Other End Users

4. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Online dermatology consultation refers to a virtual or remote medical consultation with a dermatologist, conducted through an online platform or telecommunication technology. It allows individuals to seek dermatological advice, diagnosis, and treatment recommendations from a qualified dermatologist without physically visiting a clinic or hospital.

