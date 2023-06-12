Global Cell Separation Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Cell Separation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Cell Separation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers cell separation market analysis and every facet of the cell separation market. As per TBRC’s cell separation market forecast, the cell separation market size is predicted to reach a value of $21.12 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.9% through the forecast period.
Increasing number of patients suffering from cancer is significantly contributing to the cell separation market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest market share. Major cell separation market leaders include Becton Dickinson And Company, Merck KgaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Terumo BCT Inc., Miltenyi Biotec Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., STEMCELL Technologies Inc., PluriSelect Life Science UG And Co. KG, GE Healthcare, BD Bioscience.
Market Segments
1) By Cell Type: Human Cells, Animal Cells
2) By Type: Gradient centrifugation, Surface markers separation, Fluorescence activated cell sorting, Magnetic cell sorting
3) By Product: Consumables, Instruments
4) By Application: Biomolecule Isolation, Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Tissue Regeneration, In Vitro Diagnostics, Therapeutics
This type of separation is the method of extracting one or more particular cell types from a heterogeneous mixture of cells. It is used to identify, isolate, and transfer specific cells from a complicated mixture of cells for research, diagnosis, and treatment.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Cell Separation Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
