AI In Life Science Analytics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “AI In Life Science Analytics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s AI in life science analytics market forecast, the AI in life science analytics market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.70 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global AI in life science analytics industry is due to the increasing adoption of AI. North America region is expected to hold the largest AI in life science analytics market share. Major AI in life science analytics companies include Indigene Limited, IBM Corporation, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Lexalytics Inc., Databricks Inc., SAS Institute Inc.

AI In Life Science Analytics Market Segments

● By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

● By Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

● By Application: Research And Development, Sales And Marketing Support, Supply Chain Analytics, Other Applications

● By End-User: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Other End Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence in life sciences analytics refers to the technology that is used for the analysis of data and for turning unstructured data into actionable insights and information. It is used in conducting clinical trials, enables new drug discoveries, and diagnoses of diseases more precisely and accurately.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. AI In Life Science Analytics Market Drivers And Restraints

5. AI In Life Science Analytics Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

