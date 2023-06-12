Low Alcohol Beverages Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
The Business Research Company’s “Low Alcohol Beverages Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the low alcohol beverages market research. As per TBRC’s low alcohol beverages market forecast, the low alcohol beverages market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.56 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.5% through the forecast period.
The increasing demand for a healthier lifestyle is expected to boost the low alcohol beverages market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest low alcohol beverages market share. Major low alcohol beverages market leaders include Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC, Constellation Brands Inc., Heineken NV, Carlsberg Breweries A/S, Bacardi Limited, Asahi Premium Beverages.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Low Alcohol Beer, Low Alcohol Spirits, Low Alcohol Wine, Low-Alcohol RTD, Low Alcohol Ciders
2) By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store Based
3) By Application: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Retailers
These types of light alcohol beverages refer to drinks having a lower ABV (alcohol strength by volume) of 0.5% to 1.2%. These types of light alcohol beverages do not include diuretics, which do not cause any dehydration and assist the body in keeping hydrated.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends
4. Market Drivers And Restraints
5. Low Alcohol Beverages Market Growth
……
25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions
26. Competitor Landscape
27. Opportunities And Strategies
28. Conclusions And Recommendations
29. Appendix
