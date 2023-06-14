Web3 Creator Summit Exposes the Painful Reality of UX in Web3
Web3 Creator Summit will bring together visionary builders and creators for an extraordinary gathering of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing.LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Web3 Creator Summit, an online event scheduled for June 26th and 27th, will bring together visionary builders and creators for an extraordinary gathering of innovation, collaboration, and knowledge-sharing.
Valérie Novikova, a Strategy Consultant at BDC Consulting, a leading web3 consulting agency, will share her knowledge at the summit, revealing “Painful Reality of UX in Web3”.
"UX in Web3 is crucial because it highlights the difficulties users face when using Web3 applications", said Valérie Novikova. “Users often struggle with complex interfaces and difficult learning processes, and cumbersome tasks, which negatively influences their ability to navigate and interact with decentralized technologies. This poor user experience not only frustrates users, but also hampers the industry's growth and prevents wider adoption of Web3, limiting its potential impact.”
Her speech will focus on the importance of UX in Web3 and provide insights into creating exceptional user experiences for Web3 projects. Her talk will feature the following key points:
- Understanding the role of UX in driving mass adoption of Web3 technologies.
- Exploring the challenges and pain points associated with UX in the decentralized internet.
- Sharing strategies and best practices for designing user-friendly Web3 interfaces.
- Showcasing case studies of successful Web3 projects that have prioritized and excelled in UX.
The topics that will be covered at the event include discussions on the future of creativity in the world of NFTs, the metaverse, blockchain, and beyond. Leading minds and creators in the Web3 space will delve into how these technologies are redefining art, design, and entertainment. Expect to hear about the latest trends and innovations, as well as insights and perspectives from the thought-leaders shaping the future of this emerging industry.
To learn more, please, visit https://wishu.io/.
About Valérie Novikova:
Valérie Novikova is a Strategy Consultant at BDC Consulting, a leading web3 consulting agency. She specializes in helping organizations to navigate the challenges of Web3. She is passionate about advancing the adoption of decentralized technologies by bridging the gap between complex systems and user-friendly interfaces.
About Web3 Creator Summit
The Web3 Creator Summit is headed by Wishu, who work to empower entrepreneurial creatives looking to commercialise their skills and services.
Founded in 2018 by three graduates with a shared mission to empower creatives navigating through oversaturated digital spaces. Newsletters brands include The Web3 Creator, conceptualised to offer candid insight amongst the noise and hype on NFTs and the Metaverse to over 100,000 monthly readers.
