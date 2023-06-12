Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Diabetic Kidney Disease Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the diabetic kidney disease market research. As per TBRC’s diabetic kidney disease market forecast, the diabetic kidney disease market size is predicted to reach a value of $3.09 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.4% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease is expected to propel the diabetic kidney disease market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest diabetic kidney disease market share. Major diabetic kidney disease market leaders include AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan NV, Aurobindo Pharma, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories.

Market Segments
1) By Type: Type 1 Diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes
2) By Treatment: Angiotensin Receptor Blockers (Arbs), Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (Ace) Inhibitors, Antioxidant Inflammation Modulator, Calcium Channel Blockers, Other Treatments
3) By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Speciality Centres, Other End Users

This type of kidney disease refers to a type of renal disease driven by complications of diabetes that occurs when high levels of blood sugar cause damage to the kidneys. The blood vessels in the kidneys can become affected by high blood glucose, which ultimately reduces their functionality.

Diabetic Kidney Disease Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

