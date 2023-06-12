Global Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Dermatology Endoscopy Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers dermatology endoscopy devices market analysis and every facet of the dermatology endoscopy devices market. As per TBRC’s dermatology endoscopy devices market forecast, the dermatology endoscopy devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.87 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.7% through the forecast period.
The rise in the incidence of skin diseases is expected to propel the dermatology endoscopy devices market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest dermatology endoscopy devices market share. Major dermatology endoscopy devices market leaders include AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Caliber I.D. - Imaging & Diagnostics Inc., Canfield Scientific Inc., DermLite LLC, DermoScan GmbH, Firefly Global, HEINE Optotechnik GmbH and Co. KG, Illuco Corporation Ltd., JEDMED, MetaOptima Technology Inc., Optilia Instruments.
Global Market Segments
1) By Type: Traditional Or Analogue Dermatoscopes, Digital Dermatoscopes
2) By Product: Polarized, Non-Polarized, Hybrid
3) By Light Source: LED (Light Emitting Diode), Halogen, Xenon, UV (Ultraviolet)
4) By Modality: Handheld, Headband, Trolley-Mounted
5) By Application: Skin Cancer, Warts, Scabies, Other Applications
This type of endoscopy devices refer to non-invasive devices enabled with a light source and a magnifying lens for improved visualization of the skin's underlying layers. They are primarily used in the detection of skin disorders, structures, patterns, and lesions.
Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC