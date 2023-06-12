AC Circuit Breaker Market Size to Grow USD 5.3 billion by 2028 | Eaton, ABB, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Electric
PUNE, INDIA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global AC Circuit Breaker Market is estimated to grow from USD 5.3 billion by 2028 from an estimated of USD 4.1 billion in 2023; it is expected to record a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. Increased investment in industrial production is driving the demand of ac circuit breaker market.
The AC circuit breaker market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the AC circuit breaker market are Eaton (Ireland), ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan).
The AC circuit breaker market refers to the industry involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and sales of circuit breakers specifically designed for alternating current (AC) electrical systems. AC circuit breakers are devices that protect electrical circuits from damage caused by excessive current, short circuits, or electrical faults. They are essential components in residential, commercial, and industrial electrical installations, ensuring the safety and proper functioning of electrical systems.
The AC circuit breaker market has been witnessing steady growth due to several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for electricity worldwide, driven by population growth, urbanization, and industrialization, has led to a greater need for reliable electrical infrastructure. This, in turn, drives the demand for circuit breakers that can effectively manage and control electrical currents.
Furthermore, the growing emphasis on energy efficiency and the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid have also contributed to the expansion of the AC circuit breaker market. As the electrical grid becomes more complex, circuit breakers play a crucial role in maintaining grid stability and protecting against overloads or disturbances.
In addition, technological advancements have led to the development of advanced AC circuit breakers with improved features, such as remote monitoring, fault detection, and self-diagnosis capabilities. These innovations enhance the overall performance and safety of electrical systems, further driving market growth.
Geographically, the market is segmented into several regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to rapid industrialization and urbanization, particularly in countries like China and India.
Overall, the AC circuit breaker market is driven by the increasing demand for electricity, the need for reliable electrical infrastructure, energy efficiency concerns, and technological advancements. The market is expected to continue growing as electrical systems become more advanced and the global demand for electricity continues to rise.
