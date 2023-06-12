St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 5, Simple Assault and DLS
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2003373
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: June 11, 2023, at 1920 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Street, Richford VT
VIOLATION: DUI # 5, Simple Assault and DLS
ACCUSED: Billy R. Pecor
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont
Victim: Steven Russel
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 11, 2023, at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a physical altercation in Richford, VT. Investigation revealed that Pecor assaulted Russel, drove his vehicle while being under the influence of alcohol and while having his privilege to operator a motor under a criminal suspension. Pecor was arrested, transported to the St. Albans Barracks for procession and was subsequently lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility.
LODGED: Yes
LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility
BAIL: $5000
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/12/23 1300hrs
Trooper Bojan Brkovic
Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, Vermont 05478
P: 802-524-5993
F: 802-527-1150
Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov