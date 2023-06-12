Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / DUI # 5, Simple Assault and DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2003373

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bojan Brkovic                           

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: June 11, 2023, at 1920 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Troy Street, Richford VT

VIOLATION: DUI # 5, Simple Assault and DLS

 

ACCUSED: Billy R. Pecor

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, Vermont

 

Victim: Steven Russel

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 11, 2023, at approximately 1920 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a physical altercation in Richford, VT. Investigation revealed that Pecor assaulted Russel, drove his vehicle while being under the influence of alcohol and while having his privilege to operator a motor under a criminal suspension. Pecor was arrested, transported to the St. Albans Barracks for procession and was subsequently lodged at the Northwestern Correctional Facility.

 

LODGED: Yes

LOCATION: Northwestern Correctional Facility

BAIL: $5000

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/12/23 1300hrs

 

 

Trooper Bojan Brkovic

Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, Vermont 05478

P: 802-524-5993

F: 802-527-1150

Email: Bojan.Brkovic@Vermont.gov

 

