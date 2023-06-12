Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Computerized Maintenance Management System Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Computerized Maintenance Management System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s computerized maintenance management system market forecast, the computerized maintenance management system market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 1.77Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global computerized maintenance management system industry is due to the growth of small enterprises. North America region is expected to hold the largest computerized maintenance management system market share. Major computerized maintenance management system companies include Hippo CMMS, Limble CMMS, MicroMain Corporation, Fiix Inc, International Business Machines Corporation.

Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Segments

● By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-premise

● By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

● By Application: Asset Management, Workorder Management, Inventory Management, Preventive Maintenance, Other Applications

● By End-use: Manufacturing, Facility Management, Healthcare, Education, Government, Other End Uses

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) is software that streamlines maintenance operations and centralizes the maintenance data of a firm. It aids in maximizing the use and accessibility of tangible assets like machines, transportation, communications, plant infrastructures, and other assets of an organization.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Computerized Maintenance Management System Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

