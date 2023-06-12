Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size Expected To Reach $ 7.16 Billion By 2027

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 12, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market forecast, the automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 7.16 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 17.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates industry is due to the rising demand for passenger vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates market share. Major automotive over-the-air (OTA) updates companies include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Verizon Communications Inc., Airbiquity Inc.

Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Segments

● By Technology Type: Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA), Software Over-the-Air (SOTA)

● By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles

● By Application: Telematics Control Unit, Electronic Control Unit, Infotainment, Safety And Security

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automotive over-the-air (OTA) update is a process of wirelessly transferring data using a cellular network that refers to several procedures for distributing new software, firmware, configuration settings, and other update tools over the cloud. Over-the-air (OTA) updates allow automakers to fix, maintain, and improve vehicle software remotely, which eliminates the need for drivers to physically visit a dealership, which saves them both time and money.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends

4. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automotive Over-The-Air (OTA) Updates Market Size And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

