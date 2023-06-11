Arrest Made in a Burglary One Offense: 2800 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary One offense that occurred on Saturday, June 10, 2023, in the 2800 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 6:00 am, the suspect entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, 25-year-old Angel Cash of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Burglary One.