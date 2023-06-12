Introducing zkSync Labs: Empowering the Future of Decentralized Finance with a Unique Liquidity Solution

zkSync Labs is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the zkSync blockchain. With a focus on flexibility, sustainability, and community-driven innovation

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, June 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zkSync Labs, a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the zkSync blockchain, is revolutionizing the way users interact with liquidity. With a focus on flexibility, sustainability, and community-driven development, zkSync Labs aims to reshape the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape by providing users and builders with a highly efficient and customizable liquidity solution. The project's innovative protocol and feature-rich platform offer a unique and tailored experience, propelling the future of decentralized finance.







Flexibility and Sustainability at the Core

At zkSync Labs, the top priorities are flexibility and sustainability. zkSync Labs has developed a highly efficient and customizable protocol that empowers users and builders to harness the full potential of its infrastructure. By moving beyond conventional DEX designs, zkSync Labs offers a unique and customized experience for its users, setting a new standard in the world of decentralized finance.

The objectives of zkSync Labs are centered around empowering the zkSync ecosystem, assisting new protocols launching on zkSync, and offering permissionless tools accessible to projects of all sizes. The platform aims to present state-of-the-art functionality that can be seamlessly integrated, built upon, and utilized by other protocols within the ecosystem.

State-of-the-Art Functionality and Composability

We believe in the power of composability and interoperability. zkSync Labs presents state-of-the-art functionality that can be seamlessly integrated, built upon, and utilized by other protocols within the ecosystem. Our dual automated market maker (AMM) supports both volatile (UniV3) and stable swaps, and introduces dynamic directional fees for trading pairs, enabling unique fees for each pool and varying fees based on the swap direction. This pioneering AMM feature allows for highly customized pool configurations tailored to specific trading pairs.

zkSync Labs V3 provides liquidity providers with the ability to focus their capital on specific price ranges, allowing for more liquidity at preferred prices. This feature enhances profitability and offers greater rewards for liquidity providers.

Yield and Incentives Redefined

At zkSync Labs, we apply a real yield narrative to DEX and liquidity provision. We have introduced a novel liquidity approach founded on non-fungible staked positions, offering management of locks and corresponding yield boosts. Our platform enhances capital efficiency through the implementation of custom staking strategies, and provides unprecedented reusability through our Hammer Pools and external implementations. By leveraging sustainable tokenomics and aligning incentives among builders, users, and the protocol, zkSync Labs is driving a paradigm shift in yield generation and incentives.

Genesis Farms, a unique component of zkSync Labs, establishes initial liquidity for the platform. These farms provide early supporters with the opportunity to acquire $ZKLABX ahead of the curve, and the dual reward system for stakers maximizes profitability.

Community-Driven Development and DAO Governance

zkSync Labs believes in the power of decentralization and community governance. zkSync Labs is committed to pursuing maximal decentralization by allowing the community to steer the protocol forward as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). While the core team remains dedicated to developing the protocol, the community plays an active role in shaping its future direction.

Launchpad and Fair Token Distribution

The zkSync Labs Launchpad platform offers a unique and fair opportunity for anyone to participate in upcoming token sales without any eligibility restrictions. Our custom fair launch model ensures that all participants have an equal chance to purchase tokens before they hit the open market, without worrying about price fluctuations. The launchpad benefits are available to all users, regardless of their investment size or timing.

Dual Token System for Long-Term Sustainability

zkSync Labs employs a dual token system to achieve a healthy balance between enticing incentives and long-term protocol sustainability. The native liquid token, $ZKLAB, and its escrowed counterpart, $ZKLABX, a non-transferable governance token, are utilized as farming rewards. A majority of emissions are allocated to $ZKLABX, ensuring tight control over the market's supply flow.

The native tokens of zkSync Labs, $ZKLAB and $ZKLABX, are mutually convertible, with $ZKLAB able to be freely converted into $ZKLABX at a 1:1 ratio. The redemption process from $ZKLABX to $ZKLAB includes vesting, with the conversion ratio increasing proportionally with the selected vesting duration.

Expanding Access and Flexibility: Launching on ETH and zkSync Chains

Additionally, zkSync Labs is proud to announce its launch on both the Ethereum (ETH) and zkSync chains. Users will soon be able to swap tokens seamlessly between the two chains, further expanding accessibility and liquidity. The launch on ETH and zkSync demonstrates zkSync Labs' commitment to providing users with options and flexibility in their trading activities.

To kickstart its journey, zkSync Labs is conducting a presale event. The presale offers an exclusive opportunity for early supporters to acquire $ZKLAB tokens before they hit the open market. To participate in the presale, interested individuals can visit the following link: Presale Link.

With the imminent launch of the swap feature on both ETH and zkSync chains and the upcoming presale, zkSync Labs is set to revolutionize the decentralized exchange landscape, providing unparalleled liquidity solutions and a community-driven approach to decentralized finance.

Experience the Power of zkSync Labs

The zkSync Labs team is excited to embark on this groundbreaking journey and invites users, builders, and the community at large to join them in exploring the future of decentralized finance. To learn more about zkSync Labs and its cutting-edge features, visit the official website at https://zksynclabs.io/.

About zkSync Labs

zkSync Labs is a pioneering decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the zkSync blockchain. With a focus on flexibility, sustainability, and community-driven innovation, zkSync Labs aims to revolutionize decentralized finance by providing an exceptional liquidity solution for users and builders. By offering a feature-rich Automated Market Maker (AMM), dynamic fees, and a dual token system, zkSync Labs empowers the zkSync ecosystem and sets a new standard in the world of decentralized finance.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Discord

###

zkSync Labs



contact@zksynclabs.io



https://zksynclabs.io/

Disclaimer:



This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.

