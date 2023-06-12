AWAREMed Health and Wellness Resource Center Launches Groundbreaking Treatments for Erectile Dysfunction in Johnson City

Restoring Vitality and Enhancing Intimacy Through Advanced Therapies and Holistic Care #EDTreatments #SexualHealth #HeartHealth

Restoring vitality, enhancing intimacy. AWAREMed is here for men's sexual health and overall well-being. -”
— Dr. Dalal Akoury, Founder of AWAREMed Health and Wellness Resource Center
JOHNSON CITY, TN, USA, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DALAL AKOURY AND AWAREmed INTRODUCE INNOVATIVE TREATMENTS FOR ERECTILE DYSFUNCTION IN JOHNSON CITY

State-of-the-art therapies combined with comprehensive health approaches offer new hope for men's sexual health and overall well-being.

Dalal Akoury, medical expert and founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Johnson City, located at 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, dedicated to treating and helping men with Erectile Dysfunction (ED). This initiative aims to address a critical need in men's health and restore vitality through advanced treatments while promoting cardiovascular health and overall wellness.

With a deep understanding of the importance of sexual health and its connection to heart health, Dr. Dalal Akoury and her team at AWAREmed are pioneering a holistic approach that combines state-of-the-art therapies with lifestyle modifications. By utilizing Radio Shockwave technology, P-Shots, Exosomes, Cellular grafts, along with emphasizing diet, exercise, and cardiovascular health, AWAREmed is committed to enhancing men's sexual performance while promoting their overall well-being.

Erectile Dysfunction is a prevalent condition affecting millions of men worldwide, and its occurrence is often linked to underlying cardiovascular issues. Dr. Akoury stresses that ED can serve as a potential warning sign of heart health problems. By addressing both the symptoms of ED and the root causes related to cardiovascular health, AWAREmed's innovative treatments offer a comprehensive solution.

"We are delighted to open our doors in Johnson City and provide men with treatments for Erectile Dysfunction," said Dr. Dalal Akoury. "Our approach focuses on the interplay between sexual health and cardiovascular health, recognizing that the well-being of the whole person is integral to restoring vitality and confidence."

Recognizing the importance of a supportive and understanding environment, AWAREmed encourages women to seek help for their husbands or partners in navigating this sensitive issue. By engaging in open conversations and exploring the available treatment options together, couples can embark on a journey towards renewed intimacy and improved overall health.

To learn more about AWAREmed and the services they offer to address Erectile Dysfunction, interested individuals can visit their website at www.awaremed.com or contact their Johnson City facility directly at 423-529-3591. The knowledgeable staff at AWAREMed is committed to providing a compassionate and confidential experience for their patients.

About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center:

AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, is a pioneering medical facility dedicated to providing holistic and integrative approaches to wellness. With a focus on addressing the root causes of health issues, AWAREMed combines state-of-the-art therapies, lifestyle modifications, and personalized care to optimize patient outcomes. Dr. Akoury and her experienced team are committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals through evidence-based practices, empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.

About

Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD, is a highly respected and accomplished physician specializing in integrative medicine, functional medicine, and holistic healthcare. With extensive experience in the field, she has become a prominent figure in empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness. Dr. Akoury is the founder and Medical Director of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, a comprehensive medical practice located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. AWAREmed focuses on addressing the root causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. Dr. Akoury believes in a personalized approach to medicine, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires individualized care. Through her expertise in integrative medicine, Dr. Akoury combines the best of conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies. She takes into account the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of health, promoting a holistic approach to well-being. By integrating cutting-edge medical technologies with evidence-based practices, she provides patients with comprehensive treatment options to restore balance and optimize their health. Dr. Akoury is renowned for her dedication to preventive medicine and lifestyle interventions. She emphasizes the importance of nutrition, exercise, stress management, and detoxification in achieving and maintaining good health. Her approach empowers patients to take an active role in their own well-being, promoting long-term positive changes and sustainable lifestyle habits. In addition to her clinical work, Dr. Dalal Akoury is a sought-after speaker, educator, and author. She frequently presents at medical conferences and seminars, sharing her knowledge and insights on integrative medicine and holistic healthcare. Her contributions to the field have earned her recognition and numerous awards. Dr. Akoury's passion for helping others extends beyond her practice. She is actively involved in charitable initiatives and community outreach programs, aiming to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and communities in need. Through her unwavering commitment to improving healthcare and her compassionate approach to patient care, Dr. Dalal Akoury has become a trusted authority in integrative medicine. Her work at AWAREmed continues to transform the lives of countless individuals, inspiring them to embrace a healthier, more balanced lifestyle. About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center: AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is a renowned medical practice founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, MD. Located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, AWAREmed offers a comprehensive range of integrative and holistic healthcare services. At AWAREmed, the focus is on addressing the underlying causes of health issues rather than merely treating symptoms. The center provides individualized care, recognizing that each patient is unique and requires personalized treatment plans. By combining conventional medicine with complementary and alternative therapies, AWAREmed offers innovative approaches to health and wellness. The center's services encompass various aspects of preventive and functional medicine. Patients have access to comprehensive medical evaluations, advanced laboratory testing, nutritional counseling, detoxification programs, weight management solutions, stress management techniques, and more. AWAREmed's integrative approach aims to optimize health, enhance vitality, and promote overall well-being. Under the guidance of Dr. Dalal Akoury, AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center is dedicated to empowering individuals to take control of their health. By addressing the root causes of illness and promoting lifestyle changes, AWAREmed helps patients achieve sustainable, long-term health improvements. The center's commitment to personalized care, combined with a holistic approach, sets it apart as a leader in the field of integrative medicine.

