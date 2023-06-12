AWAREMed Health and Wellness Resource Center Launches Groundbreaking Treatments for Erectile Dysfunction in Johnson City
State-of-the-art therapies combined with comprehensive health approaches offer new hope for men's sexual health and overall well-being.
Dalal Akoury, medical expert and founder of AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, is pleased to announce the opening of a new facility in Johnson City, located at 1604 Lamons Lane, Suite 202, dedicated to treating and helping men with Erectile Dysfunction (ED). This initiative aims to address a critical need in men's health and restore vitality through advanced treatments while promoting cardiovascular health and overall wellness.
With a deep understanding of the importance of sexual health and its connection to heart health, Dr. Dalal Akoury and her team at AWAREmed are pioneering a holistic approach that combines state-of-the-art therapies with lifestyle modifications. By utilizing Radio Shockwave technology, P-Shots, Exosomes, Cellular grafts, along with emphasizing diet, exercise, and cardiovascular health, AWAREmed is committed to enhancing men's sexual performance while promoting their overall well-being.
Erectile Dysfunction is a prevalent condition affecting millions of men worldwide, and its occurrence is often linked to underlying cardiovascular issues. Dr. Akoury stresses that ED can serve as a potential warning sign of heart health problems. By addressing both the symptoms of ED and the root causes related to cardiovascular health, AWAREmed's innovative treatments offer a comprehensive solution.
"We are delighted to open our doors in Johnson City and provide men with treatments for Erectile Dysfunction," said Dr. Dalal Akoury. "Our approach focuses on the interplay between sexual health and cardiovascular health, recognizing that the well-being of the whole person is integral to restoring vitality and confidence."
Recognizing the importance of a supportive and understanding environment, AWAREmed encourages women to seek help for their husbands or partners in navigating this sensitive issue. By engaging in open conversations and exploring the available treatment options together, couples can embark on a journey towards renewed intimacy and improved overall health.
To learn more about AWAREmed and the services they offer to address Erectile Dysfunction, interested individuals can visit their website at www.awaremed.com or contact their Johnson City facility directly at 423-529-3591. The knowledgeable staff at AWAREMed is committed to providing a compassionate and confidential experience for their patients.
About AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center:
AWAREmed Health and Wellness Resource Center, founded by Dr. Dalal Akoury, is a pioneering medical facility dedicated to providing holistic and integrative approaches to wellness. With a focus on addressing the root causes of health issues, AWAREMed combines state-of-the-art therapies, lifestyle modifications, and personalized care to optimize patient outcomes. Dr. Akoury and her experienced team are committed to enhancing the well-being of individuals through evidence-based practices, empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives.
