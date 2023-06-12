Meredith O'Connor's Keynote Speech at the United Nations Plaza for Kechie's Project on Her Advocacy
I owe my greatest achievements to things I used to feel ashamed about, so I want to remind you that if you’re lucky enough to be different, not to ever change.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the United Nations Plaza on June 6th, Meredith O’Connor addressed the young women in the audience following the relaunch of her acclaimed mental health program, “You Are Not Alone” with the NYC Department of Education the prior week.
The pop star delivered her keynote speech for Kechie’s Project, an organization dedicated to empowering women through education. She shared how getting her education was so important to her and spoke about experiences that led her to create a mental health curriculum for the school program, You Are Not Alone.
Meredith O'Connor's award winning presentation that she did in between concerts on her second world tour were paused due to COVID-19. Its recent relaunch debuted a new format with the NYC Department of Education on May 30th. She shared how the importance of mental health education inspired her interest in relaunching the program in the keynote speech and thanked Kechie's Project for their work in making education more accessible.
The You Are Not Alone school program's relaunch will collaborate with community leaders for the implementation of the curriculum focused on self esteem and mental health education with districts in different parts of the world.
The unprecedented response from Meredith O'Connor's fans when her anti bullying movement started after her initial rise to prominence in music influenced how advocacy looks in pop culture. Her impact and work in the space has led to her speaking at the United Nations several times in the past on the topic. The star expressed how she too was surprised to see how many related to some of her experiences, as she expressed that they felt isolating when going through them.
“The feeling of isolation made it even harder, education can prevent that. I owe my greatest achievements to things I used to feel ashamed about, so I want to remind you that if you’re lucky enough to be different, not to ever change.”
After delivering the keynote, Meredith O’Connor signed autographs, took ‘selfies’ with the attendees in the audience.
