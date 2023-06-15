Sarah Mawbey cast as Lead in New Series "Demons Within" - a unique fusion of the Classic Western and Manga genres
The highly anticipated series “Demons Within” has announced actress Sarah Mawbey to star as its lead heroine - Eliza Carr.ATLANTA, GEROGIA, USA, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Redfist Productions is thrilled to announce the casting of Sarah Mawbey in the lead role of Eliza Carr in the highly anticipated series "Demons Within." The series takes viewers on a thrilling journey through a world where ancient demons and the wild frontier collide. With its unique fusion of genres, the series offers a fresh and exciting twist that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling.
As the series' lead, talented actress Sarah Mawbey, will skillfully navigate the treacherous landscapes of a supernatural western world as Eliza Carr - a bounty hunter plagued by her own inner demons.
Richie Watkins from Redfist Productions, expressed their excitement about the casting decision, stating, "We are thrilled to have Sarah Mawbey join the cast of 'Demons Within.' Sarah's ability to blend physicality with emotional depth will undoubtedly captivate audiences."
Director Matt Kohler also shared his enthusiasm commenting, "I’ve wanted to work with Sarah since I first saw her work. Sarah is an exceptionally skilled actress and her background in kung fu makes her the only talent we really could have chosen to bring Carr to full realization."
"Demons Within" promises viewers a gripping narrative with the rich visual wild west aesthetics and the storytelling elements of manga. Audiences can expect epic showdowns, complex characters, and a deep exploration of the human spirit, all set against the riveting backdrop of an otherworldly frontier.
Redfist Productions is known for pushing creative boundaries and producing exceptional content. The series is currently in pre-production, with principal photography set to begin in November 2023.
For more information and updates about "Demons Within," please visit https://www.demonswithinseries.com/
